APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 has been released by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) on official website - apsc.nic.in. Check Details Here.

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded Combined Competitive Mains Exam Admit Card for the candidates who have qualified APSC CCE Prelims Exam. Such candidates can download APSC Admit Card from the official website - apsc.nic.in. They can also download the admit card through APSC CCE Admit Card Link is provided below:

APSC CCE Mains Exam 2020 will be held on 21 February 2022. The mains exam will consist of a written examination and an Interview/Personality Test.

How to Download APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 ?

Visit the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in Click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020’ link given at the right side of the homepage under ‘Latest Update’ A new page will be opened - apscrecruitment.in/#/auth/main-admitcard where you are required to enter your ‘Main Application Id or Prelim Roll Number ’ and ‘Date of Birth ’ Download APSC Civil Service Admit Card

APSC CCE Mains Exam Pattern

The Written Examination will consist of 8 papers of conventional essay type as follow: