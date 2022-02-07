APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download @apsc.nic.in

APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded Combined Competitive Mains Exam Admit Card for the candidates who have qualified APSC CCE Prelims Exam. Such candidates can download APSC Admit Card from the official website - apsc.nic.in. They can also download the admit card through APSC CCE Admit Card Link is provided below:
APSC CCE Mains Admit Card Download Link
APSC CCE Mains Exam 2020 will be held on 21 February 2022. The mains exam will consist of a written examination and an Interview/Personality Test.
How to Download APSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in
- Click on ‘Download e-Admission Certificate for Combined Competitive (Main) Examination 2020’ link given at the right side of the homepage under ‘Latest Update’
- A new page will be opened - apscrecruitment.in/#/auth/main-admitcard where you are required to enter your ‘Main Application Id or Prelim Roll Number ’ and ‘Date of Birth ’
- Download APSC Civil Service Admit Card
APSC CCE Mains Exam Pattern
The Written Examination will consist of 8 papers of conventional essay type as follow:
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Total Marks
|Essay
|Essay paper will consist of two Sections, each Section containing of 4 Essay topics, out of which the candidates will be required
to write two essays (one from each Section). Each Essay will carry 125 marks. There will be word limit and page limit for the essays
|250
|General Studies - 1, 2, 3 and 5
|There will be a total of 20 (twenty)
questions and all questions will be
compulsory. 10 Questions of 10 marks and 10 Questions of 15 marks. No optional questions will be provided. There will be page limit for the answers.
|250x4
|General Studies 4
|
There will be a total of 19 (nineteen)
questions and all questions will be
compulsory. 13 Questions will carry 10 marks and 6 Questions will be of 20 marks. No optional questions will be provided. There will be page limit for the answers.
|250
|Optional Paper 1 and 2
|Optional Paper-I shall consist of two
Sections. Each section will consist of 4 Questions. There will be 2 mandatory questions, one from each section. From the remaining 6 questions, the candidates will
require to attempt 3 questions, choosing at least one from each section. (Total Question
to be attempted by candidates is 5, out of 8 questions).
|250x2
|Total
|2000