APSC CCE List 2022 Out for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination @apsc.nic.in,3893 Qualified for Mains

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of candidates who have successfully applied for the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check details here.

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 08:42 IST
APSC CCE Select List 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of candidates who have successfully applied for the Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2020. A total of 3893 candidates have been shortlisted for the the Combined Competitive Mains Examination 2022. 
All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Competitive Exam can check the APSC CCE Select List 2022 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)-apsc.nic.in.

Commission has uploaded the PDF of the all those candidates who have successfully submitted and paid application fee for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2020. Candidates can download the APSC CCE Select List 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below. 

How to Download APSC CCE Select List 2022 Update Check Steps 

  1. Visit to the official website of APSC - apsc.nic.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Update section on the home page.
  3. Click on ‘List of candidates who have successfully submitted and paid application fee for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2020’ Section.
  4. You will get the PDF of the  APSC CCE Select List 2022  in a new window.
  5. Download  APSC CCE Select List 2022  PDF and save the same for future reference. 

Alternatively you can download directly the  APSC CCE Select List 2022  from the link given below. 

Direct Link to Download:  APSC CCE Select List 2022 

According to the short notice released, a total of 3893 candidates have been successfully submitted and paid application fee for Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2020. Candidates can check the complete list available on the official website. 

Commission is set to conduct the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2020 on 21/22/23/27 February 2022. It is noted that Commission will release the Admit Card for the Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination, 2020 on 14 February 2022 on its official website. 

