APSC CDPO Admit Card 2020 OUT, Download Child Development Project Officer Screening Test 04/2019 @apsc.nic.in, Exam on 29 Nov

APSC CDPO Admit Card 2020 has been released by Assam Public Service Commission for recruitment to the post of Child Development Project Officer and Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department Advt. No.04/2019, dated, 3rd August/2019. Candidates appearing in the APSC CDPO Exam 2019-20 can now download their admit cards through the official website of APSC.i.e. apsc.nic.in.

According to the notice, APSC CDPO Exam 2019-20 is scheduled to be held on 29 November 2020 at APSC Office Building, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 and Ganesh Mandir HS School, Six Mile, Guwahati-22 between 2 PM to 4 PM. The APSC CDPO Admit Cards have been uploaded at the official website. Candidates can now download APSC CDPO Admit Card 2020 by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website.i.e. apsc.nic.in. Click on Call Letters/Admit Cards' Tab given on the left side of the homepage. Now, click on 'Download intimation letters for Screening Test for the post of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and allied cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam vide Advt. No. 04/2019 dated 03-08-2019'. Enter your Roll Number and click on submit button. Download APSC CDMO Screening Test Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download APSC CDMO Screening Test Admit Card 2020

The recruitment is being done to fill 73 vacancies for Child Development Project Officer & Allied Cadres under Social Welfare Department, Assam.

