APSC CPT Exam Date 2023: Check Computer Test Date and Other Details

APSC CPT Exam Date 2023 has been released by the Assam Public Service Commission. Know here Computer Practical Test dates for Junior Administrative Assistant

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released exam dates for Computer Practical Test for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant. Candidates who qualified the Written Test (Phase-ll) for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant in the office of the Assam Public Service Commission are informed that the Computer Practical Test will be conducted on 11 February 2023 as per the advertisement released earlier. The intimation letters for the CPT shall be uploaded in the Assam Public Service Commission's website on 08 February 2023 and no individual intimation letter will be sent separately to the candidates. The candidates can download their intimation letter from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at- https://apsc.nic.in/

For any query in this regard candidates can contact the commission at 0361-2363117 during office hours w.e.f . 08-02-2023.

Click here to Download PDF of Official Notice regarding APSC CPT

Alternatively candidates can download the notice by following the steps below

Steps to Download APSC CPT Notice

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam Public Service Commission at- https://apsc.nic.in/

Step 2: Go to the latest updates section

Step 3 : Click on flashing link titled- ‘Notification regarding date and venue of Computer Practical Test for recruitment to the post of Junior Administrative Assistant’

Step 4: Download and check the notification regarding important updates.

APSC CPT Important Dates

Event Date Declaration of Result 30 January 2023 Release of Intimation Letter 8 February 2023 Date of CPT 11 February 2023





APSC CPT Venue

The venue for Computer Practical Test for Junior Administrative Assistant is Assam Engineering Institute Guwahati

The written examination (Phase-2) for the post of Junior Administrative Assistant in the Office of Assam Public Service Commission was conducted by the commission on 29 and 30 September, 2022. The result of phase 2 written examination were released on 30 January 2023. A total of 89 Candidates are shortlisted to appear for the Computer Practical Test.