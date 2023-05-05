APSC Deputy Secretary Interview Admit Card 2023 To Release On May 11@apsc.nic.in, Check Schedule Here

Assam PSC has released a short notice regarding the interview admit card/schedule for the post of Deputy Secretary on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link.

APSC Deputy Secretary Interview Admit Card 2023 Update : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released a short notice regarding the interview admit card/schedule for the post of Deputy Secretary on its official website. Interview for the Deputy Secretary to the Government of Assam, Legislative Department post will be held on May 18, 2023. Candidates qualified for the interview round for the above post can download the interview schedule/admit card update from the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

Although you can download the interview schedule/admit card update directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: APSC Deputy Secretary Interview 2023 Update

According to the short notice released, interviews for the Deputy Secretary posts to the Government of Assam will be held on May 18, 2023 at 10.10 am in accordance with the schedule available on the official website. You can check the short notice for details of documents to be displayed during the interview/document verification round.



Candidates will have to appear for document verification round as well as interview for the Deputy Secretary posts as per the schedule. Candidates will have to appear in the interview/viva-voce with all the essential testimonials in original with self attested photocopies thereof for verification/scrutiny on the day of the interview.

The Commission will upload the admit card download link on May 11, 2023 on its official website. You can download your admit card after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can fetch the essential login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application for the above posts.

Steps to Download :APSC Deputy Secretary Interview Admit Card 2023 Update