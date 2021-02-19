APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Assistant Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC Interview Schedule 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Interview Schedule for the Research Assistant post against Advt. No. 07/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear in the Interview Round for the Research Assistant Post can check the interview schedule available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Interview/Personality Test for Research Assistant post against Advt. No. 07/2019 on 1st/2nd/3rd March 2021. Commission will conduct the document verification from 09.00 A.M. and Interview will be conducted on 10.30 A.M. Candidates can check the interview schedule available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the Interview/Personality Test for Research Assistant post should note that commission will not release the intimation letter separately by post. Commission will upload the intimation letter on its official website on 24 February 2021 and candidates can download the same from the official website.

All such candidates who have qualified for Interview/Personality Test for Research Assistant post in Planning Service under Transformation and Development Department, Assam can check the details interview schedule available on the official website of APSC. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021 for Research Assistant Post