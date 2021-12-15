APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Released for Enforcement Inspector Post @apsc.nic.in, Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detail interview schedule for the Enforcement Inspector posts on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Interview Schedule 2021 Download : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the detail interview schedule for the post of Enforcement Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam. All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Enforcement Inspector post can check the APSC Interview Schedule 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC Interview Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021

Click on the link -"Notification regarding Interview Programme for recruitment to the post of Enforcement inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department (Advt. No.: 12/2020, dated: 16-12-2020)NOTIFICATION " given on the Home Page.

Alternatively you can download the APSC Interview Schedule 2021 also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC Interview Schedule 2021

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) is set to conduct the interview for the post of Enforcement Inspector on 22 December 2021.

Candidates shortlisted for the interview round should note that they will have to bring essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the interview round for the document verification. They will have to bring the testimonials in original with self attested photocopies therof for verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Candidates should note that Commission will upload the Interview Intimation letter on 18 December 2021 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials on the link available on the official website.