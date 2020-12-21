APSC JE Admit Card 2020 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC JE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts screening test can download APSC JE Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the direct link for downloading the APSC JE Admit Card 2020 on its official website.

It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Panchayat and Rural Development Department on 27 December 2020. The screening test will be conducted in two sittings-first General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 PM and second from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Civil Engineering subjects.

In a bid to download the APSC JE Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the official website of APSC. All such candidates who have qualified for the JE Civil screening test can download the APSC JE Admit Card 2020 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for APSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test