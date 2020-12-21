APSC JE Admit Card 2020 Released for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test @apsc.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

APSC JE Admit Card 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Screening Test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the APSC Junior Engineer (Civil) Posts screening test can download APSC JE Admit Card 2020 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has uploaded the direct link for downloading the APSC JE Admit Card 2020 on its official website.
It is noted that Commission is set to conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Panchayat and Rural Development Department on 27 December 2020. The screening test will be conducted in two sittings-first General Studies from 10.00 AM to 12 PM and second from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Civil Engineering subjects.
In a bid to download the APSC JE Admit Card 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number on the official website of APSC. All such candidates who have qualified for the JE Civil screening test can download the APSC JE Admit Card 2020 from the official website. You can download the same also with the direct link given below.
Direct Link for APSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test
How to Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2020 for Junior Engineer Civil Screening Test
- Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in.
- Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page.
- Click on the link -"Download admit card for Screening Test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Panchayat & Rural Development Deptt. vide Advt. No. 03/2020, dated 24-06-2020ADMIT CARD” given on the Home Page.
- You will be redirected to a new window where you will have to provide your login credentials.
- After that, you will get your Admit Card.
- You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.
