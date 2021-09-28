APSC JE Admit Card 2021 Released for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @apscrecruitment.in, Check Direct Link

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post on its official website - psc.nic.in. Check step to download.

APSC JE Admit Card 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Admit Card for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advt. No.: 12/2020. Commission is set to conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post on 03 October 2021.

All such candidates who have applied for Junior Engineer (Civil) post can download their APSC JE Admit Card 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - psc.nic.in. However, you can download the APSC JE Admit Card 2021 also from the direct link given below.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the screening test for Junior Engineer (Civil) post under Water Resources Department, Assam (Advt. No.: 12/2020) on 03 October 2021. All such candidates who have to appear in the OMR based screening test can download their Admit Card from the official link.

In a bid to download the APSC JE Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth on the official website.

Process to Download: APSC JE Admit Card 2021