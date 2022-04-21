APSC JE DV Date 2022 (Out) for Junior Engineer Post (Advt No 06/2020)@apsc.nic.in,Download Schedule

Assam PSC has released the details document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the details document verification schedule for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post against Advt No. 06/2020. Commission is set to conduct the document verification for the qualified candidates from 29th April 2022 onwards.

All such candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post under Irrigation Department, Assam can download the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

As per the notice released, Commission will conduct the document verification for the Junior Engineer Civil Post for 29-30 April and 02 May 2022. Document Verification for the Junior Engineer Mechanical/Electrical Branch will be held on 04 May 2022.



Candidates who have qualified for the document verification round for the Junior Engineer posts in the screening test are able to appear in the same according to their Roll Number displayed in the Schedule. It is noted Commission had conducted the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical) post against Advt No. 06/2020 on 05 December 2022.

Candidates qualified in the screening test can download the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding dates of verification of documents in connection with recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical), under Irrigation Department, Assam.(Advt. No. 06/2020 dtd. 19/08/2020) NOTIFICATION ”given on the Home Page. You will get the APSC Junior Engineer DV Schedule 2022 in a new window. You should take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

