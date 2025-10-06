SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Released at ssc.gov.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CGL Exam 2025. The rescheduled exam is to be held on October 14, 2025. The Commission will upload the hall ticket download link on October 09, 2025 on its official website.
It is noted that the re-exam for SSC CGL is scheduled for October 14, 2025 will be conducted for those candidates affected by the Mumbai fire incident and technical disruptions. The SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip is an important document for candidates who appeared in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination which provides them the center location and other details.
As per the official notice released by SSC, the candidates may ascertain whether their examination has been rescheduled or not through their candidate login. Candidates, whose exam has been rescheduled, can view their examination city details from the official website.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Date
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)will upload the the SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card download link on October 09, 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CGL Exam 2025. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to donwload the hall ticket. Candidates can download their hall ticket by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission https://ssc.gov.in/.
SSC CGL 2025 Overview and Exam Highlights
Based on the analysis of logs of all shifts of Tier–1 of Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGLE) 2025 held from 12th to 26th September, the Commission has decided to provide another opportunity to certain candidates from some centres by rescheduling their exam on 14.10.2025. Check the table below for SSC CGL 2025 Answer Key Overview.
|
Exam Name
|
SSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Tier 1
|
Conducting Body
|
Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
|
Exam Dates
|
October 14, 2025
|
Total Vacancies
|
14,582
|
Admit Card Release Date
|October 09, 2025
|
Official Website
|
ssc.gov.in
Steps to Download on SSC CGL City Slip?
Candidates who have to appear in the SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 resheduled exam can download their city slip after following the steps given below
- Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in,
- On the homepage, log in using your registration ID and password.
- Now access the city slip details.
- Click on “City Slip link” and provide a valid explanation along with the reference.
- Provide your credentials to the link.
- Download the City slip in a new window for future reference.
