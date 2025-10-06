SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip Released at ssc.gov.in, Download City Slip PDF - Link Here

SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CGL Exam 2025. The rescheduled exam is to be held on October 14, 2025. The Commission will upload the hall ticket download link on October 09, 2025 on its official website. It is noted that the re-exam for SSC CGL is scheduled for October 14, 2025 will be conducted for those candidates affected by the Mumbai fire incident and technical disruptions. The SSC CGL 2025 Re-Exam City Intimation Slip is an important document for candidates who appeared in the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Combined Graduate Level Examination which provides them the center location and other details.

SSC CGL City Slip 2025 Download As per the official notice released by SSC, the candidates may ascertain whether their examination has been rescheduled or not through their candidate login. Candidates, whose exam has been rescheduled, can view their examination city details from the official website. SSC CGL City Slip 2025 Download City Slip SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 Date The Staff Selection Commission (SSC)will upload the the SSC CGL 2025 Admit Card download link on October 09, 2025 on its official website, ssc.gov.in for the SSC CGL Exam 2025. Candidates will have to use their login credentials to the link to donwload the hall ticket. Candidates can download their hall ticket by logging in through the designated login module on the website of the Commission https://ssc.gov.in/. SSC CGL 2025 Overview and Exam Highlights