Lucknow University Result 2025 OUT at lkouniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Even Semester Marksheet

As per the latest update, Lucknow University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their LU results on the official exam portal of the University- lkouniv.ac.in.

University of Lucknow Result 2025: Lucknow University (LU)has recently released the even semester results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams. LU Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their lkouniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Lucknow University Even Semester results 2025, students must enter their roll number.

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the LU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the examination option given on the menu bar and click on the results

Step 3: Select Even Semester result 2024-25

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University (LU), is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Lucknow University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine, Faculty of Ayurveda, and Faculty of Unani