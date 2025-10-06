Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Lucknow University Result 2025 OUT at lkouniv.ac.in; Direct Link to Download Even Semester Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 6, 2025, 13:00 IST

LU Result 2025 OUT: Lucknow University (LU) declared the even semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- lkouniv.ac.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Lucknow University Result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Lucknow University Result
Lucknow University Result

University of Lucknow Result 2025: Lucknow University (LU)has recently released the even semester results of various courses like BA, BSc, BCom, MA, MSc, MCom, and other exams. LU Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- lkouniv.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their lkouniv.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the Lucknow University Even Semester results 2025, students must enter their roll number.

Lucknow University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Lucknow University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check their LU results on the official exam portal of the University- lkouniv.ac.in. 

University of Lucknow Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Lucknow University Even Semester Result 2025?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the LU results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website- lkouniv.ac.in.

Step 2: Select the examination option given on the menu bar and click on the results

Step 3: Select Even Semester result 2024-25

Step 4: Fill in the required details and click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

University of Lucknow: Highlights

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University (LU), is located in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It was established in the year 1920. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Lucknow University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Commerce, Faculty of Education, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Engineering & Technology, Faculty of Fine Arts, Faculty of Yoga and Alternative Medicine, Faculty of Ayurveda, and Faculty of Unani

University of Lucknow Highlights

University Name

University of Lucknow, commonly known as Lucknow University

Established

1920

Location

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

University of Lucknow Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News