APSC JE Provisional List 2021 Out for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post @apsc.nic.in, 2041 Qualified for Screening

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) on its official website - apsc.nic.in.

APSC JE Provisional List 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the list of qualified candidates for the screening test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fisheries Department, Assam. All such candidates who have applied for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post can check the APSC JE Provisional List 2021 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

The PDF of the APSC JE Provisional List 2021 is available on the official website of APSC. However you can download the APSC JE Provisional List 2021 also from the direct link given below.

According to the notification released by APSC, a total of 2041 candidates have been shortlisted for the screening test for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against ADVT. No. 10/2020, Dated: Guwahati, the 27th Oct/2020.

It is noted that Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) under Fishery Department on 07-11-2021 (Sunday). Exam will be held in two session-From 10.00 A.M. to 12. Noon for General Studies and from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM for Civil Engineering. Now all the 2041 qualified candidates are likely to appear in the Screening Test for the above posts.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post against Advt. No. 1012020, should note that Commission will release the Admit Card for the Screening Test on 01 November 2021 on its official website.

All such candidates Candidates applied for the Junior Engineer (Civil) post can check the APSC JE Provisional List 2021 from the official website after following the process given below.

How to Download: APSC JE Provisional List 2021 for Junior Engineer (Civil) Post