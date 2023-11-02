APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 264 Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the 264 Junior Engineer (JE) posts on the official website-apsc.nic.in. Check notification pdf and other details here.

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for various Junior Engineer posts on its official website. A total of 264 vacancies are to be filled for Junior Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical. These positions are available under the Public Health Engineering Department in the state.



Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 5, 2023. The online application process will commence from November 6, 2023.

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application: November 6, 2023

Closing date of application: December 5, 2023

Last date for payment of fee: December 7, 2023



APSC JE Posts 2023: Overview

Organization Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) Post Name Junior Engineer Vacancies 264 Category Govt Jobs Job Location Assam Opening Date for Online Application November 6, 2023 Last Date for Online Application December 5, 2023 Mode of Apply Online Age Limit 18 to 38Yrs Official Website www.apscrecruitment.in

Notification Details For APSC JE Recruitment 2023

Advt. No. 29/2023

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer (Civil) : 212

Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : 26

Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 13

Junior Engineer (Chemical) : 13

APSC JE Educational Qualification 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

Junior Engineer (Chemical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 38 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Scale of Pay for APSC JE Posts 2023

Pay Scale Rs. 14,000-to Rs. 70,000 Grade Pay Rs. 8,700 Pay Band 2

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply Online For APSC JE Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.