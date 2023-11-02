APSC JE Jobs 2023 Apply For 264 Junior Engineer Vacancy

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 264 Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC JE  Recruitment 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)  has released the notification for the 264 Junior Engineer (JE) posts on the official website-apsc.nic.in. Check notification pdf and other  details here. 

Get all the details of APSC JE Recruitment here, apply online link
APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for various Junior Engineer posts on its official website. A total of 264 vacancies are to be filled for Junior Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical. These positions are available under the Public Health Engineering Department in the state. 


Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 5, 2023. The online application process will commence from November 6, 2023.  

 

 APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

  • Opening date of online application: November 6, 2023
  • Closing date of application: December 5, 2023
  • Last date for payment of fee: December 7, 2023
     

APSC JE Posts 2023: Overview

Organization     Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name     Junior Engineer 
Vacancies     264
Category     Govt Jobs
Job Location     Assam
Opening Date for Online Application November 6, 2023
Last Date for Online Application  December 5, 2023
Mode of Apply     Online
Age Limit  18 to 38Yrs
Official Website     www.apscrecruitment.in

 Notification Details For APSC JE Recruitment 2023

Advt. No. 29/2023

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

  • Junior Engineer (Civil) : 212
  • Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : 26
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 13
  • Junior Engineer (Chemical) : 13

APSC JE Educational Qualification 2023

Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a three  years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should have a three  years diploma in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Chemical): Candidates should have a three  years diploma in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 

APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)

  • Minimum 18 Years
  • Maximum 38 Years
  • Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.

Scale of Pay for APSC JE Posts 2023

Pay Scale Rs. 14,000-to Rs. 70,000
Grade Pay Rs. 8,700
Pay Band 2

 APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply Online For APSC JE Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.apscrecruitment.in
  • Step 2: Click on the link Register Here on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Now complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
  • Step 4: After that, provide your login details and go to the Applicant Section/Apply Section on the home page.
  • Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.

 

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for APSC JE Recruitment 2023?

Closing date of application for these posts is December 5, 2023

What are the Jobs in APSC JE Recruitment 2023?

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the notification for the 264 Junior Engineer (JE) posts.
