APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 264 Posts at apsc.nic.in, Check Eligibility

APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited online applications for various Junior Engineer posts on its official website. A total of 264 vacancies are to be filled for Junior Engineer posts in different disciplines including Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical. These positions are available under the Public Health Engineering Department in the state.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 5, 2023. The online application process will commence from November 6, 2023.
APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
- Opening date of online application: November 6, 2023
- Closing date of application: December 5, 2023
- Last date for payment of fee: December 7, 2023
APSC JE Posts 2023: Overview
|Organization
|Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
|Post Name
|Junior Engineer
|Vacancies
|264
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Job Location
|Assam
|Opening Date for Online Application
|November 6, 2023
|Last Date for Online Application
|December 5, 2023
|Mode of Apply
|Online
|Age Limit
|18 to 38Yrs
|Official Website
|www.apscrecruitment.in
Notification Details For APSC JE Recruitment 2023
Advt. No. 29/2023
APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Junior Engineer (Civil) : 212
- Junior Engineer (Mechanical) : 26
- Junior Engineer (Electrical) : 13
- Junior Engineer (Chemical) : 13
APSC JE Educational Qualification 2023
Junior Engineer (Civil): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Civil Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Mechanical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Mechanical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Electrical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Electrical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
Junior Engineer (Chemical): Candidates should have a three years diploma in Chemical Engineering from any institute recognised by AICTE.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
APSC JE Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (as of 01-01-2023)
- Minimum 18 Years
- Maximum 38 Years
- Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
Scale of Pay for APSC JE Posts 2023
|Pay Scale
|Rs. 14,000-to Rs. 70,000
|Grade Pay
|Rs. 8,700
|Pay Band
|2
APSC JE Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply Online For APSC JE Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.apscrecruitment.in
- Step 2: Click on the link Register Here on the homepage.
- Step 3: Now complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process.
- Step 4: After that, provide your login details and go to the Applicant Section/Apply Section on the home page.
- Step 5: Now provide all the essential documents.
- Step 6: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.