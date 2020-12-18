APSC Language Test Schedule 2020 Released for Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) Post @apsc.nic.in, Exam on Jan 03

APSC Language Test Exam Schedule 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the written Language Test Exam date for the post of Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Post can check the short notification regarding the exam schedule available on the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) will hold Language Test on Local Languages of Assam (Qualifying) for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor (Technical & Non-Technical) and Librarian on 03 January 2021.

Candidates applied for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts can check the details program for Language Test on Local Language of Assam for Assistant Professor Post in State Engineering Colleges of Assam under Higher Education (Technical), Department against Advt. No. 05/2017.

Candidates will have to appear for the Language Test including Assamese /Bengali/Bodo/English (Only for ST(H) candidates from Hill Districts of Assam).

Commission will release the final list of candidates who have applied and are selected for Local Language Test on 22-12-2020. Candidates can download their e-admission certificate from 28-12-2020 from its official website.

Candidates applied for the Assistant Professor (Technical/Non-Technical) and Librarian Posts can check the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: APSC Language Test Exam Schedule 2020 for Assistant Professor post (Technical/Non-Technical)