APSC MVI Admit Card 2022 (Out) at apsc.nic.in, Check Motor Vehicle Inspector Hall Ticket Download Link

APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test Admit card for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts under Transport Department Assam which is scheduled on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) can download the APSC MVI Screening Test Date 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.
However you can download the APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link to Download: APSC MVI Screening Admit Car 2022
In a bid to download the E-Admission Certificate For Motor Vehicle Inspector post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth.
It is noted that screening test fot the Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department is scheduled on 25 September 2022 in two sittings. The written exam for the subject for Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering will be held from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.
Candidates who have to apper in the screening test can download APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Steps To Download: APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022
- Visit to the official website of APSC-apsc.nic.in.
- You will have to visit to the Latest Update section on the home page.
- lick on the link-Download e-Admission Certificate for Screening Test (OMR Based) for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department. (Advt. No. 10/2022 dtd. 25/05/2022) INSTRUCTIONS TO CANDIDATES displaying on the home page.
- Provide your login credential to the link on the home page.
- You will get the APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 for future reference.