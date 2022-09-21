APSC MVI Admit Card 2022 (Out) at apsc.nic.in, Check Motor Vehicle Inspector Hall Ticket Download Link

Assam PSC has released the screening test Admit card for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Download link available here.

APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 : Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the screening test Admit card for the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts on its official website. Candidates applied successfully for the Motor Vehicle Inspector Posts under Transport Department Assam which is scheduled on 25 September 2022 (Sunday) can download the APSC MVI Screening Test Date 2022 Update from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: APSC MVI Screening Admit Car 2022





In a bid to download the E-Admission Certificate For Motor Vehicle Inspector post, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Id Or Roll number and Date of Birth.

It is noted that screening test fot the Motor Vehicle Inspector under the Commissionerate of Transport, Assam under Transport Department is scheduled on 25 September 2022 in two sittings. The written exam for the subject for Automobile Engineering/Mechanical Engineering will be held from 1.30 PM to 3.30 PM.

Candidates who have to apper in the screening test can download APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Steps To Download: APSC MVI Screening Admit Card 2022