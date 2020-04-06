APSC Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Assistant Engineer Posts

APSC Recruitment 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 April 2020.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 24 April 2020

APSC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

Salary:

Rs. 30,000/-1,10,000/-PB-4 with Grade Pay of Rs.12,700/-plus other allowances as admissible under Rules of the Govt. of Assam.AX

APSC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria for Assistant Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Bachelors Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized University.

The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose. Or The candidate must produce Registration Certificatein Employment Exchange in the State of Assam along with the application form.

APSC Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

21 years of age and not more than 38 years (Age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. norms)

How to apply for APSC AE Recruitment 2020

Interested candidate can apply send their duly filled applications to Deputy Secretary, APSC, Jawaharnagar, Khanapara, Guwahati-781022 on or before 24 April 2020. Application form may be obtained by downloading from the APSC’s websitewww.apsc.nic.in

Application Fee:

For General/EWS Candidate - Rs.250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty) only.

For SC/ST/OBC/MOBC - Rs.150/- (Rupees one hundred and fifty) only.

For BPL Candidate - No Fee (Candidate having BPL certificate should produce their photocopy of certificate along with the Application Form)

APSC AE Recruitment Notification PDF