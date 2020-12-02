APSC Answer Key 2020 for Research Assistant Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Raise Objections till Dec 07

APSC Answer Key 2020: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Answer Key for the Screening Test for the Research Assistant post on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the screening test for the Research Assistant post can check the answer key available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released by the Assam Public Service Commission, the Answer Key for the subject of General Studies for the post of Research Assistant has been uploaded on its official website. It is noted that Commission has conducted the screening examination for the Research Assistant in Planning Services under Transformation and Development Deptt on 29 November 2020.

Candidates should note that they can check the Answer key and can raise their objections, if any irregularity in their opinion is found to be incorrect/wrong, they may submit the correct answers as per his/her opinion along with supporting documents/papers etc. to substantiate the claim to the undersigned personally or by post latest by 7 December 2020.

Candidates should note that no claim for correction of Answer Key will be entertained if the same is not supported by specific documents. Reference to any website or any unspecified documents will not be entertained by the commission.

All such candidates appeared in the Screening Test for the Research Assistant post can check the Answer Key notification available on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

GS SERIES-A



GS SERIES-B



GS SERIES-C



GS SERIES-D





How to Download: APSC Answer Key 2020 for Research Assistant Post