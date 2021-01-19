APSC Screening Test Date 2021 for Assistant Architect Post Released @apsc.nic.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

APSC Screening Test Date 2021: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Screening Test and Admit Card downloading Date for Assistant Architect Post against Advt. No-03/2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for the APSC Assistant Architect post can check the screening test date and other updates available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

As per the short notification released, Assam Public Service Commission will conduct the Screening Test (OMR Based) on 04 February 2021 for the post of Assistant Architect under PW (Buildings & NH) Department of Govt. of Assam. Commission will conduct the General Studies paper from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon and Architecture Engineering from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

All such candidates applied for Assistant Architect post under PW (Buildings & NH) Department of Govt. of Assam against Advt. No.03/2020, dated-24th June/2020 should note that APSC will upload the Select List/Reject list on 25 January 2021 on its official website.

Candidates can download their Admit Card for the Screening Test for Assistant Architect Post from 30 January 2021 from the official website of Assam Public Service Commission-www.apsc.nic.in.

Candidates can check the APSC Screening Test Date 2021 notification available on the official website of APSC. However, you can check the same also with the direct link given below.

