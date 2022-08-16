APSC Skill Test Admit Card 2022 (Released) @apsc.nic.in, Check Driving Skill Test Schedule

Assam PSC has released the Driving Skill Test Admit Card for the post of Driver on its official website-apsc.nic.in. Check download link.

APSC Driving Skill Test Admit Card 2022 Update: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the Driving Skill Test Admit Card for the post of Driver. Commission has uploaded the Admit Card uploading link for the Driving Skill Test which is scheduled on 18 August 2022. All those candidates qualified for the Driving Skill Test for the Driver post against Advt. No. 03/2021 dtd. 18/01/2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website-apsc.nic.in.

However you can download the APSC Driving Skill Test Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission is to conduct the Driving Skill Test for recruitment to the post of Driver on 18 August 2022. Commission will conduct the Driving Skill Test at APSC office Building, Khanapara, Guwahati-22 instead of District Transport Officer (R&L), Kamrup (M), Betkuchi, Guwahati-34. Candidates are advised to check the short notice regarding the details of the Skill Test Venue available on the official website.

Candidates who have qualified for the Driving Skill Test round can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Roll Number to the link available on the official website.

