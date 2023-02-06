AP SI 2023 Admit Card out: Check Sub Inspector Exam Date, Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket and Other Details

Andhra Pradesh Police SI Admit Card 2023: Know here how to download AP SI Admit Card/Hall Ticket check exam date and other details.

AP Police SI Admit Card 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board has released Admit Cards for the vacancies of Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector. Candidates can download their Hall Tickets from the official website of the Police Recruitment Board at - https://slprb.ap.gov.in/

The AP SI Exam is scheduled to be conducted on 19 February 2023. This year there are a total of 411 vacancies in the Andhra Pradesh SI Recruitment out of which 315 vacancies are of Sub Inspectors and 96 Vacancies are of Reserve Sub Inspector.

How to Download APSI 2023 Hall Ticket

The Hall Ticket for the Preliminary Written Test of AP SI for posts of Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector can be downloaded from the official website of the Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board at - https://slprb.ap.gov.in/

Alternatively Hall Ticket can also be downloaded from the Direct Link given below-

https://slprb.ap.gov.in/UI/SIHT

Candidates can also download the AP SI Admit Card by following the steps mentioned below.

Steps to download Admit Card for AP SI Police Exam 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board at - https://slprb.ap.gov.in/

Step 2: On the home page, go to Latest News section

Step 3: Click on the Link Titled- ‘Download of Hall Tickets for Preliminary Written Test of SCT SIs (Civil and APSP)’

Step 4: Login via Registration No. Mobile No. and Date Of Birth and click download.

Step 5: Your Hall Ticket will open on the screen, check all information correctly and take a print out of the same.

AP SI Exam Date 2023

The Date of the APSI Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector Preliminary Written Test is 19 February 2023.

AP SI 2023 Number of Vacancies

The APSI Sub Inspector and Reserve Sub Inspector Recruitment 2023 has a total of 411 vacancies.

The selection for the posts will be done on the basis of Preliminary Written Test followed by Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Final Written Exam.

The Link to Download the Hall Ticket is active from 5 February 2023 till 15 February 2023.