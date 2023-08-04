APSSB Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Download CSLE Hall Ticket at apssb.nic.in

APSSB Admit Card 2023: APSSB has released the direct link to download the CSLE admit card on official website apssb.nic.in. Direct Link to Download CSLE Hal Ticket here.

APSSB CSLE Admit Card 2023: The government of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) released the admit card of the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 for the Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test on the APSSB portal. The admit cards are available w.e.f 04 to 18 August 2023 till 08:00 am.

To download your APSSB CHSL admit card, the candidates will need to enter their registration number and date of birth. They can also download the admit card by clicking on the direct link that will be provided on the APSSB website.

Candidates may log in to www.apssb.nic.in by using their credentials for further details. Any issues/complaints relating to the Admit Cards should be reported latest by 04:00 pm on 10 August 2023.

The admit card is an important document for all candidates who have applied for the APSSB CHSL exam. It contains your personal details, exam details, and instructions for the exam. You must carry your admit card to the exam hall on the day of the exam.

How to Download APSSB Admit Card 2023 ?