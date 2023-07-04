APSSB CHSL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 120 LDC/DEO & Other Group C Posts, Check Eligibility

APSSB has invited online applications for the 120 Group C Posts on its official website. Check APSSB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

APSSB Recruitment 2023 Notification: The government of Arunachal Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has released notification for the Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 for 120 posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 27, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications can apply for Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2023 Group 'C' Posts against vacancies available in various Departments /Offices across the state.



APSSB Recruitment 2023: Important Dates



Opening date of online application: July 07, 2023

Closing date of application: July 27, 2023

Tentative date of Written examination: September 17, 2023

Tentative date of Skill Test: October 31, 2023



APSSB Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Agriculture Field Assistant -09

Data Entry Operator-16

Lower Division Clerk-86

Junior Secretariat Assistant-4

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator-2

Dissection Attendant-3

APSSB Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Agriculture Field Assistant -Class-XII (Sc) passed from a recognized Board/Institution.

Data Entry Operator/Lower Division Clerk: Class-XII pass certificate from a recognized Board or Institution

Typing speed test of 35 words per minute on computer (35 words per minute corresponds to 10500 Key Depression per hour) (KDPH) on an average of 5 Key Depression for each word.

c) Minimum 6 (Six) months Diploma in Computer Application from a recognized Board or Institution duly recognized by the Arunachal Pradesh Council for Technical Education/AICTE.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



APSSB Recruitment 2023: Pav Matrix Level

Agriculture Field Assistant -Level-Rs ,25,500- Rs ,81,100

Data Entry Operator-Level-Rs ,25,500- Rs ,81,100

Lower Division Clerk-Level-Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Junior Secretariat Assistant-Level-4 Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Record Keeper/Record Clerk/Computer Operator-Rs 25,500- Rs 81,100

Dissection Attendant-Level-Rs 19,900- Rs 63,200



APSSB Recruitment 2023 PDF







APSSB Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 27, 2023 through the official website.