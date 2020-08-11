Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020 for TGT, PGT and Admin Staff Posts

Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020: Army Public School (APS), Hisar has invited applications for the post of TGT, PGT and Admin Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 17 August 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 17 August 2020
Army Public School Vacancy Details
- PGT (English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry and Political Science) - 1 Post for each Subject
- TGT (Hindi, Biology, Geography, ) - 1 Post for each Subject
- TGT Physics - 3 Posts
- TGT English - 4 Posts
- TGT Health and Wellness Teacher - 2 Posts
- LDC - 1 Post
- Robotics Trainer - 1 Post
Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Hisar Teacher Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- PGT - Post Graduate in the subject with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. Passing of online CSB test in mandatory for contract basis appointment
- TGT - Graduate in the subject with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. Passing of online CSB test in mandatory for contract basis appointment
- TGT Health and Wellness Teacher - Graduation in Psychology with a Certificate/Diploma in counselling and three years experience as Wellness Teacher/Counsellor
- LDC - Graduate. Knowledge of MS Office. Basic Knowledge of Accounting
- Robotics Trainer - BE/B.Tech in CS/IT/Electronics/Mechancal/Robotics
Age Limit:
- Fresher Candidates - 40 Years
- Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years
How to Apply for Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020 ?
Download prescribed form available on school website or through the link given below. Application form duly completed in all respects alongwith along with all documents and DD of Rs. 100/- send to the school address by post/in person.
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Official Website Link