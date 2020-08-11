Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020 for TGT, PGT and Admin Staff Posts

Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020: Army Public School (APS), Hisar has invited applications for the post of TGT, PGT and Admin Staff. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 17 August 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 17 August 2020

Army Public School Vacancy Details

PGT (English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry and Political Science) - 1 Post for each Subject

TGT (Hindi, Biology, Geography, ) - 1 Post for each Subject

TGT Physics - 3 Posts

TGT English - 4 Posts

TGT Health and Wellness Teacher - 2 Posts

LDC - 1 Post

Robotics Trainer - 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Hisar Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

PGT - Post Graduate in the subject with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. Passing of online CSB test in mandatory for contract basis appointment

TGT - Graduate in the subject with B.Ed and minimum 50% marks in each. Passing of online CSB test in mandatory for contract basis appointment

TGT Health and Wellness Teacher - Graduation in Psychology with a Certificate/Diploma in counselling and three years experience as Wellness Teacher/Counsellor

LDC - Graduate. Knowledge of MS Office. Basic Knowledge of Accounting

Robotics Trainer - BE/B.Tech in CS/IT/Electronics/Mechancal/Robotics

Age Limit:

Fresher Candidates - 40 Years

Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years

How to Apply for Army Public School Hisar Recruitment 2020 ?

Download prescribed form available on school website or through the link given below. Application form duly completed in all respects alongwith along with all documents and DD of Rs. 100/- send to the school address by post/in person.