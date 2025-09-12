DU UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 13: Check Revised Schedule, Important Details Here

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU), has extended the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result last date to September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment result at admissions.du.ac.in.
DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important information related to DU UG Admission 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result
|
Exam name
|
Common University Entrance Test (CUET)
|
University name
|
University of Delhi (UoD)
Delhi University (DU)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
du.ac.in
|
Admission format
|
Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Admission criteria
|
Class 12 Board marks
|
Admission portal
|
admissions.du.ac.in
ugadmission.uod.ac.in
|
Result last date
|
September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Log in credential
|
CUET Application Number/Email
Password
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates and schedule related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result here:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Result last date
|
September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM
|
Fee payment last date
|
September 15, 2025, up to 5:00 PM
The official notice states, “The procedure for Undergraduate Admissions under the Mop-Up Round, as stated in the Press Release dated 03.09.2025, will remain the same. Kindly note that no further extension of time will be granted.”
DU UG Admission 2025 Important Notes
- The institutes started selecting students from September 8, 2025 on the basis of the following factors:
- Merit of Class XII marks
- Vacancies left
- Students may receive multiple allotments simultaneously, they may accept more than one and wait for approvals. They must pay within 2 days only, therefore other offers will expire. They can also opt out of their allotment where they must submit the differential fee (if any) within 2 days of receiving approval for the new allocation.
- Candidates must also submit an undertaking during the time of admission stating they are not admitted to any other college of the university for the academic session 2025-26.
