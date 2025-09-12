Rajasthan Police Admit Card 2025 Out
Focus
Quick Links
News

DU UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 13: Check Revised Schedule, Important Details Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Sep 12, 2025, 20:14 IST

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round: Delhi University (DU) has extended the deadline for the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result to September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates can check their results on the official website at admissions.du.ac.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DU UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 13, 2025.
DU UG 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result on September 13, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round: The University of Delhi (UoD), or Delhi University (DU), has extended the DU Undergraduate (UG) Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result last date to September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the seat allotment result at admissions.du.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2025 Key Highlights 

The following table carries the important information related to DU UG Admission 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result 

Exam name 

Common University Entrance Test (CUET)

University name 

University of Delhi (UoD)

Delhi University (DU)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

du.ac.in

Admission format 

Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)

Level 

Undergraduate 

Admission criteria 

Class 12 Board marks 

Admission portal 

admissions.du.ac.in

ugadmission.uod.ac.in

Result last date 

September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Log in credential 

CUET Application Number/Email

Password

LATEST NEWS:

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Dates  

Candidates can check the important dates and schedule related to DU UG Admission 2025 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Result here:

Event 

Date(s) 

Result last date 

September 13, 2025 till 11:59 PM

Fee payment last date 

September 15, 2025, up to 5:00 PM

The official notice states, “The procedure for Undergraduate Admissions under the Mop-Up Round, as stated in the Press Release dated 03.09.2025, will remain the same. Kindly note that no further extension of time will be granted.”

Related Stories

LATEST NEWS:

DU UG Admission 2025 Important Notes 

  • The institutes started selecting students from September 8, 2025 on the basis of the following factors: 
    • Merit of Class XII marks
    • Vacancies left 
  • Students may receive multiple allotments simultaneously, they may accept more than one and wait for approvals. They must pay within 2 days only, therefore other offers will expire. They can also opt out of their allotment where they must submit the differential fee (if any) within 2 days of receiving approval for the new allocation.
  • Candidates must also submit an undertaking during the time of admission stating they are not admitted to any other college of the university for the academic session 2025-26.

Stay updated with the latest education news. Get real-time updates on school news, board exam results, entrance exams such as JEE , NEET, CAT, CLAT and more.

https://www.jagranjosh.com/news 

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News