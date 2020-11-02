Army Public School Prayagraj Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT, Group D and Other Posts

Army Public School Prayagraj Recruitment 2020: Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, Special Education, Supervisior Administration, Science Lab Attendant and Group D. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 15 November 2020

Army Public School Vacancy Details

TGT (Social Science) - 1 Post

PRT Computer - 1 Post

Special Educator - 1 Post

Supervisior Administration - 1 Post

Science Lab Attendant - 1 PostPragyaraj

Group D - 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Prayagraj Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

TGT (Social Science) - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed or equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post-grad­uation in the subject, the candi­dature shall be valid. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Should have passed Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card.

PRT Computer - B.Tech in Computer Science/ B.Sc. in Computer Science/ B.Sc. with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized Institutions

Special Educator - Graduation with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. General with one year Diploma in Special Education.

Supervisior Administration -An Ex NCO from Army having 15 years or more service with knowl­edge of Accounts and Adminis­trative exp during his Army service.

Science Lab Attendant - 10+2 with Science and computer literate.

Group D - Preferably matriculate.

Age Limit:

Fresher Candidates - 40 Years

Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years

How to Apply for Army Public School Pragyaraj Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates may obtain application from School office from 9 AM to 1 PM and submit the same duly filled (hard copy) alongwith self attested relevant documents (Education Qualification, experience certificate, any other relevant document) and demand draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Old Cantt, Allahabad payable at Allahabad in the school office, latest by 15 November 2020. Application forms can be downloaded from school website- www.apsoldcanttald.in.

Army Public School Pragyaraj Recruitment 2020 Notification

