Army Public School Prayagraj Recruitment 2020 for PRT, TGT, Group D and Other Posts

Army Public School Prayagraj Recruitment 2020: Army Public School (APS), Prayagraj has invited applications for the post of PRT, TGT, Special Education, Supervisior Administration, Science Lab Attendant and Group D. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application in the prescribed format on or before 15 November 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Application for Contractual Basis - 15 November 2020
Army Public School Vacancy Details
- TGT (Social Science) - 1 Post
- PRT Computer - 1 Post
- Special Educator - 1 Post
- Supervisior Administration - 1 Post
- Science Lab Attendant - 1 PostPragyaraj
- Group D - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Prayagraj Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- TGT (Social Science) - Graduate (with the subject in which employment is sought), B.Ed or equivalent with minimum 50% marks in each. In case the candidate has not got 50% marks in graduation but has obtained 50% or more marks in Post-graduation in the subject, the candidature shall be valid. CTET/TET qualified with 60% marks. Should have passed Online Screening Exam conducted by AWES and should be in possession of a valid Score Card.
- PRT Computer - B.Tech in Computer Science/ B.Sc. in Computer Science/ B.Sc. with one year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Science from University or recognized Institutions
- Special Educator - Graduation with B.Ed. (Special Education) or B.Ed. General with one year Diploma in Special Education.
- Supervisior Administration -An Ex NCO from Army having 15 years or more service with knowledge of Accounts and Administrative exp during his Army service.
- Science Lab Attendant - 10+2 with Science and computer literate.
- Group D - Preferably matriculate.
Age Limit:
- Fresher Candidates - 40 Years
- Experienced Candidates (incl ESM) - 57 Years
How to Apply for Army Public School Pragyaraj Recruitment 2020 ?
Interested and eligible candidates may obtain application from School office from 9 AM to 1 PM and submit the same duly filled (hard copy) alongwith self attested relevant documents (Education Qualification, experience certificate, any other relevant document) and demand draft of Rs. 100/- in favour of Army Public School, Old Cantt, Allahabad payable at Allahabad in the school office, latest by 15 November 2020. Application forms can be downloaded from school website- www.apsoldcanttald.in.
Army Public School Pragyaraj Recruitment 2020 Notification