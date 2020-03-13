Arunachal Pradesh PSC Sr. Personal Asst Recruitment 2020: 21 Vacancies Notified for SPA Posts, Apply @appsc.gov.in

Arunachal PSC Senior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) is hiring candidates for the post of Senior Personal Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for APPSC SPA Recruitment on or before 11 April 2020.

Important Dates

Last date for online application for Arunachal Pradesh PSC Senior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2020: 11 April 2020

Arunachal PSC Senior Personal Assistant Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Arunachal Pradesh Secretariat Service (General Cadre)– 20 Posts

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission– 1 Post

APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent are eligible to apply. Candidate should have a speed of 100 words per minute in Stenography (English).

APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 21 — 32 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 Pay Scale - Pay Matrix Level - 6 Rs. 35400 - 112400 PM plus other allowances

APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of viva-voce, written test and interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online for APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 11 April 2020.

APPSC SPA Recruitment 2020 Application Fee – Rs. 100/-

