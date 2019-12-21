ASC Records South Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020 for LDC and MTS Posts

ASC Records Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: ASC Records (South), Bangalore, Central Government Department under Ministry of Defence is inviting applications for recruitment to the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS). Candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format within 21 days (10 January 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

Important Date

Last Date of Application - within 21 days (10 January 2020) from the date of publication of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper

ASC Records Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

LDC – 5 Posts (OBC- 04 and ST – 01)

MTS – 2 Posts (GEN / UNRESERVED)

Salary:

LDC – Rs 19900/- + allowances (Level - 02 & Cell 1) as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission.

MTS – Rs 18000/- + allowances (Level - 01 & Cell 01) as per Pay Matrix of 7th Pay Commission

Eligibility Criteria for LDC and MTS Jobs

Educational Qualification and Experience:

LDC – 12th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board. English Typing of 35 w.p.m. on computer OR Hindi Typing of 30 w.p.m on computer (35 w.p.m and 30 w.p.m) corresponding to 10500/9000 KDPH on an average of 5 key depressions for each word

MTS (Erstwhile Safaiwala) – 10th class or equivalent from the recognized University/Board

Age Limit:

General – 18 to 25 Years

ST- 18 to 30 Years

OBC – 18 to 28 Years

Selection Procedure for LDC and MTS Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Screening of Applications, Common written test (All Posts) and Typing Test (for the Post of LDC only).

How to Apply for ASC Records Ministry of Defence Jobs 2019

The Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the application along with other necessary documents to ASC Records (South), Agram Post, Bangalore-560007 within 21 days from the date of publication (excluding the date of publication) of this advertisement in Employment Newspaper.

ASC Records South LDC and MTS Notification