AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Geography Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Geography Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you a detailed AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus. Along with the syllabus, other study materials like marking scheme and exam pattern have also been provided by us. These study materials are directly picked from the AHSEC’s official website and previous year's question papers. Hence, students can be carefree while referring to these.

Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus pdf download links below for future reference. Saving these study materials can save you time from searching the syllabus and marking scheme again and again. Preparation for every exam has to be done after checking the syllabus and other required materials. This helps to keep track of what has to be studied with what amount of importance. Check the authentic and detailed study materials below.

AHSEC Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for Assam Board Class 12 Geography has been presented here for your reference. Check the course structure to understand the course and what it constitutes.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Fundamental Of Human Geography Unit- 1 Human Geography Unit- 2 People Unit- 3 Human Activities Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade Unit- 5 Human Settlements

05 18 26 18 10 2 India– People And Economy Unit- 1 People Unit- 2 Human Settlements Unit- 3 Resources and Development Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

05 08 20 16 15 3 Assam– Land, People, And Economy Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development Unit- 4 Transport and Communication

05 05 05

05 4 Practical Work (Unit I And II) Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology

20 20 Total 201

Assam HS Geography Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, the AHSEC Class 12 Geography syllabus has been attached for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. The syllabus will help you prepare well for the exam and ultimately score well.

Chapters FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY Unit 1: Human Geography Nature and scope Unit 2: People Population of the world– distribution, density and growth, Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change, Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition, Human development– concept; selected indicators, international comparisons Unit 3: Human Activities Primary activities– concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agriculture and allied activities– some examples from selected countries, Secondary activities– concept; manufacturing : agro-processing, household, small scale, large scale; people engaged in secondary activities– some examples from selected countries, Tertiary activities– concept; trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activities– some examples from selected countries, Quaternary activities– concept; knowledge based industries; people engaged in quternary activities– some examples from selected countries. Unit 4: Transport, Communication and Trade Land transport– roads, railways– rail network; trans– continental railways, Water transport– inland waterways; major ocean routes, Air transport– Intercontinental air routes, Oil and gas pipelines, Satellite communication and cyber space, International trade– Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, role of WTO in international trade. Unit 5: Human Settlements Settlement types– rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study); distribution of mega cities; problems of human settlements in developing countries INDIA: PEOPLE AND ECONOMY Unit 1: People Population– distribution, density and growth; composition of population : linguistic and religious; rural-urban population change through time– regional variations; occupation, Migration : international, national– causes and consequences, Human development– selected indicators and regional patterns, Population, environment and development Unit 2: Human Settlements Rural settlements– types and distribution, Urban settlements– types, distribution and functional classification Unit 3: Resources and Development Land resources– general land use; agricultural land use– major crops; agricultural development and problems, common property resources, Water resources– availability and utilization– irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation methods– rain water harvesting and watershed management (one case study related with participatory watershed management to be introduced), Mineral and energy resources– metallic and non-metallic minerals and their distribution; conventional and non-conventional energy sources, Industries– types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern of selected industries– iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation on industrial location, Planning in India– target area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development (case study) Unit 4: Transport, Communication and International Trade Transport and communication– roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networkings– radio, television, satellite and internet, International trade– changing pattern of India’s foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports. Unit 5: Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal, Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; problem of slums, Land Degradation. ASSAM– LAND PEOPLE AND ECONOMY Unit I: Physiography, Drainage Climat Unit II: People: Composition, Distribution, Density Unit III: Economy: Agriculture and Industrial base and Development Unit IV: Transport and Communication PRACTICAL WORKS Unit I: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping Sources of data, Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency, deviation and rank correlation, Representation of data– construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleth maps, Use of computers in data processing and mapping. Unit II: Field Study or Spatial Information Technology Field visit and study: map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns: population, ground water changes, land use and land-use changes, poverty, energy issues, soil degradation, drought and flood impacts (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analysed with diagrams and maps).

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Geography Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Students can find the AHSEC Class 12 Geography unit-wise marking scheme for the current academic year 2023-2024 here. The marking scheme aims to present a clear distribution of marks among various chapters so that it becomes easy for students to prioritize the chapters.

Title Marks Fundamental Of Human Geography Unit- 1 Human Geography Unit- 2 People Unit- 3 Human Activities Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade Unit- 5 Human Settlements

02 08 08 07 05 India– People And Economy Unit- 1 People Unit- 2 Human Settlements Unit- 3 Resources and Development Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

02 04 09 07 06 Assam– Land, People, And Economy Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development Unit- 4 Transport and Communication

03 03 03 03 Practical Work (Unit I And II) Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology

16 14 Total 100

Assam Board Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Geography has been attached here for students appearing in the upcoming Assam Board Class 12 Exams in 2024. It will clear all your doubts related to the exam and question paper, thus strengthening your overall preparation