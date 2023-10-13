AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Geography Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you a detailed AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus. Along with the syllabus, other study materials like marking scheme and exam pattern have also been provided by us. These study materials are directly picked from the AHSEC’s official website and previous year's question papers. Hence, students can be carefree while referring to these.
Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus pdf download links below for future reference. Saving these study materials can save you time from searching the syllabus and marking scheme again and again. Preparation for every exam has to be done after checking the syllabus and other required materials. This helps to keep track of what has to be studied with what amount of importance. Check the authentic and detailed study materials below.
AHSEC Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-2024
The course structure for Assam Board Class 12 Geography has been presented here for your reference. Check the course structure to understand the course and what it constitutes.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Fundamental Of Human Geography
Unit- 1 Human Geography
Unit- 2 People
Unit- 3 Human Activities
Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade
Unit- 5 Human Settlements
|
05
18
26
18
10
|
2
|
India– People And Economy
Unit- 1 People
Unit- 2 Human Settlements
Unit- 3 Resources and Development
Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade
Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems
|
05
08
20
16
15
|
3
|
Assam– Land, People, And Economy
Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate
Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density
Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development
Unit- 4 Transport and Communication
|
05
05
05
05
|
4
|
Practical Work (Unit I And II)
Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping
Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology
|
20
20
|
Total
|
201
Assam HS Geography Syllabus 2023-2024
Here, the AHSEC Class 12 Geography syllabus has been attached for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. The syllabus will help you prepare well for the exam and ultimately score well.
|
Chapters
|
FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY
Unit 1: Human Geography
Nature and scope
Unit 2: People
Population of the world– distribution, density and growth, Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change, Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition, Human development– concept; selected indicators, international comparisons
Unit 3: Human Activities
Primary activities– concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agriculture and allied activities– some examples from selected countries, Secondary activities– concept; manufacturing : agro-processing, household, small scale, large scale; people engaged in secondary activities– some examples from selected countries, Tertiary activities– concept; trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activities– some examples from selected countries, Quaternary activities– concept; knowledge based industries; people engaged in quternary activities– some examples from selected countries.
Unit 4: Transport, Communication and Trade
Land transport– roads, railways– rail network; trans– continental railways, Water transport– inland waterways; major ocean routes, Air transport– Intercontinental air routes, Oil and gas pipelines, Satellite communication and cyber space, International trade– Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, role of WTO in international trade.
Unit 5: Human Settlements
Settlement types– rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study); distribution of mega cities; problems of human settlements in developing countries
|
INDIA: PEOPLE AND ECONOMY
Unit 1: People
Population– distribution, density and growth; composition of population : linguistic and religious; rural-urban population change through time– regional variations; occupation, Migration : international, national– causes and consequences, Human development– selected indicators and regional patterns, Population, environment and development
Unit 2: Human Settlements
Rural settlements– types and distribution, Urban settlements– types, distribution and functional classification
Unit 3: Resources and Development
Land resources– general land use; agricultural land use– major crops; agricultural development and problems, common property resources, Water resources– availability and utilization– irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation methods– rain water harvesting and watershed management (one case study related with participatory watershed management to be introduced), Mineral and energy resources– metallic and non-metallic minerals and their distribution; conventional and non-conventional energy sources, Industries– types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern of selected industries– iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation on industrial location, Planning in India– target area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development (case study)
Unit 4: Transport, Communication and International Trade
Transport and communication– roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networkings– radio, television, satellite and internet, International trade– changing pattern of India’s foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports.
Unit 5: Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems
Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal, Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; problem of slums, Land Degradation.
|
ASSAM– LAND PEOPLE AND ECONOMY
Unit I: Physiography, Drainage Climat
Unit II: People: Composition, Distribution, Density
Unit III: Economy: Agriculture and Industrial base and Development
Unit IV: Transport and Communication
|
PRACTICAL WORKS
Unit I: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping
Sources of data, Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency, deviation and rank correlation, Representation of data– construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleth maps, Use of computers in data processing and mapping.
Unit II: Field Study or Spatial Information Technology
Field visit and study: map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns: population, ground water changes, land use and land-use changes, poverty, energy issues, soil degradation, drought and flood impacts (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analysed with diagrams and maps).
To download the AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below
AHSEC Class 12 Geography Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Students can find the AHSEC Class 12 Geography unit-wise marking scheme for the current academic year 2023-2024 here. The marking scheme aims to present a clear distribution of marks among various chapters so that it becomes easy for students to prioritize the chapters.
|
Title
|
Marks
|
Fundamental Of Human Geography
Unit- 1 Human Geography
Unit- 2 People
Unit- 3 Human Activities
Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade
Unit- 5 Human Settlements
|
02
08
08
07
05
|
India– People And Economy
Unit- 1 People
Unit- 2 Human Settlements
Unit- 3 Resources and Development
Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade
Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems
|
02
04
09
07
06
|
Assam– Land, People, And Economy
Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate
Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density
Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development
Unit- 4 Transport and Communication
|
03
03
03
03
|
Practical Work (Unit I And II)
Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping
Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology
|
16
14
|
Total
|
100
Assam Board Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2023-2024
The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Geography has been attached here for students appearing in the upcoming Assam Board Class 12 Exams in 2024. It will clear all your doubts related to the exam and question paper, thus strengthening your overall preparation
|
Exam
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Total Marks
|
70
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
4
|
No. of Questions
|
30
|
Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks
|
Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks
|
Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks
|
Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)
|
5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks