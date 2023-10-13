AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Geography Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Geography Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you a detailed AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus. Along with the syllabus, other study materials like marking scheme and exam pattern have also been provided by us. These study materials are directly picked from the AHSEC’s official website and previous year's question papers. Hence, students can be carefree while referring to these. 

Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Geography Syllabus pdf download links below for future reference. Saving these study materials can save you time from searching the syllabus and marking scheme again and again. Preparation for every exam has to be done after checking the syllabus and other required materials. This helps to keep track of what has to be studied with what amount of importance. Check the authentic and detailed study materials below. 

AHSEC Class 12 Geography Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for Assam Board Class 12 Geography has been presented here for your reference. Check the course structure to understand the course and what it constitutes.

S.No

Title

No. of Periods

1

Fundamental Of Human Geography

Unit- 1 Human Geography

Unit- 2 People

Unit- 3 Human Activities

Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade

Unit- 5 Human Settlements

05

18

26

18

10

2

India– People And Economy

Unit- 1 People

Unit- 2 Human Settlements

Unit- 3 Resources and Development

Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade

Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

05

08

20

16

15

3

Assam– Land, People, And Economy

Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate

Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density

Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development

Unit- 4 Transport and Communication

05

05

05


05

4

Practical Work  (Unit I And II)

Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology

20

20
 

Total

201

Assam HS Geography Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, the AHSEC Class 12 Geography syllabus has been attached for students of the current academic session 2023-2024. The syllabus will help you prepare well for the exam and ultimately score well. 

Chapters

FUNDAMENTALS OF HUMAN GEOGRAPHY

Unit 1: Human Geography

Nature and scope

Unit 2: People

Population of the world– distribution, density and growth, Population change-spatial patterns and structure; determinants of population change, Age-sex ratio; rural-urban composition, Human development– concept; selected indicators, international comparisons

Unit 3: Human Activities

Primary activities– concept and changing trends; gathering, pastoral, mining, subsistence agriculture, modern agriculture; people engaged in agriculture and allied activities– some examples from selected countries, Secondary activities– concept; manufacturing : agro-processing, household, small scale, large scale; people engaged in secondary activities– some examples from selected countries, Tertiary activities– concept; trade, transport and communication; services; people engaged in tertiary activities– some examples from selected countries, Quaternary activities– concept; knowledge based industries; people engaged in quternary activities– some examples from selected countries.

Unit 4: Transport, Communication and Trade

Land transport– roads, railways– rail network; trans– continental railways, Water transport– inland waterways; major ocean routes, Air transport– Intercontinental air routes, Oil and gas pipelines, Satellite communication and cyber space, International trade– Basis and changing patterns; ports as gateways of international trade, role of WTO in international trade.

Unit 5: Human Settlements

Settlement types– rural and urban; morphology of cities (case study); distribution of mega cities; problems of human settlements in developing countries

INDIA: PEOPLE AND ECONOMY

Unit 1: People

Population– distribution, density and growth; composition of population : linguistic and religious; rural-urban population change through time– regional variations; occupation,  Migration : international, national– causes and consequences, Human development– selected indicators and regional patterns, Population, environment and development

Unit 2: Human Settlements

Rural settlements– types and distribution, Urban settlements– types, distribution and functional classification

Unit 3: Resources and Development

Land resources– general land use; agricultural land use– major crops; agricultural development and problems, common property resources, Water resources– availability and utilization– irrigation, domestic, industrial and other uses; scarcity of water and conservation methods– rain water harvesting and watershed management (one case study related with participatory watershed management to be introduced), Mineral and energy resources– metallic and non-metallic minerals and their distribution; conventional and non-conventional energy sources, Industries– types and distribution; industrial location and clustering; changing pattern of selected industries– iron and steel, cotton textiles, sugar, petrochemicals and knowledge based industries; impact of liberalisation, privatisation and globalisation on industrial location, Planning in India– target area planning (case study); idea of sustainable development (case study)

Unit 4: Transport, Communication and International Trade

Transport and communication– roads, railways, waterways and airways; oil and gas pipelines; national electric grids; communication networkings– radio, television, satellite and internet, International trade– changing pattern of India’s foreign trade; sea ports and their hinterland and airports.

Unit 5: Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

Environmental pollution; urban-waste disposal, Urbanisation-rural-urban migration; problem of slums, Land Degradation.

ASSAM– LAND PEOPLE AND ECONOMY

Unit I: Physiography, Drainage Climat

Unit II: People: Composition, Distribution, Density 

Unit III: Economy: Agriculture and Industrial base and Development 

Unit IV: Transport and Communication 

PRACTICAL WORKS

Unit I: Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

Sources of data, Tabulating and processing of data; calculation of averages, measures of central tendency, deviation and rank correlation, Representation of data– construction of diagrams: bars, circles and flowchart; thematic maps; construction of dot; choropleth and isopleth maps, Use of computers in data processing and mapping.

Unit II: Field Study or Spatial Information Technology 

Field visit and study: map orientation, observation and preparation of sketch; survey on any one of the local concerns: population, ground water changes, land use and land-use changes, poverty, energy issues, soil degradation, drought and flood impacts (any one topic of local concern may be taken up for the study; observation and questionnaire survey may be adopted for the data collection; collected data may be tabulated and analysed with diagrams and maps).

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Geography Syllabus 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 Geography Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Students can find the AHSEC Class 12 Geography unit-wise marking scheme for the current academic year 2023-2024 here. The marking scheme aims to present a clear distribution of marks among various chapters so that it becomes easy for students to prioritize the chapters. 

Title

Marks

Fundamental Of Human Geography

Unit- 1 Human Geography

Unit- 2 People

Unit- 3 Human Activities

Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and Trade

Unit- 5 Human Settlements

02

08

08

07

05

India– People And Economy

Unit- 1 People

Unit- 2 Human Settlements

Unit- 3 Resources and Development

Unit- 4 Transport, Communication and International Trade

Unit- 5 Geographical Perspective on Selected Issues and Problems

 

02

04

09

07

06

Assam– Land, People, And Economy

Unit- 1 Physiography, drainage Climate

Unit- 2 People: Composition, distribution, Density

Unit- 3 Economy: Agriculture and industrial base and development

Unit- 4 Transport and Communication

03

03

03

03

Practical Work  (Unit I And II)

Unit- 1 Processing of Data and Thematic Mapping

Unit- 2 Field Study or Spatial Information Technology

16

14

Total

100

Assam Board Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Geography has been attached here for students appearing in the upcoming Assam Board Class 12 Exams in 2024. It will clear all your doubts related to the exam and question paper, thus strengthening your overall preparation

Exam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC

Exam Conducting Body

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Total Marks

70

Duration

3 hours

No. of Sections

4

No. of Questions 

30

Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks

Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions)

2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks

Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)

3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks

Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)

5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

