AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Chemistry Syllabus 2024: This article contains the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Chemistry syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme for students of the current academic year 2023-2024. AHSEC Class 12 Board Exam aspirants should have a look at the Assam Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus here. A PDF download link for the AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry syllabus has been attached here for your reference.

AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry Course Structure 2023-2024

The course structure for Assam Board Class 12 Chemistry has been presented below. This will help students understand the amount of time required for the completion of a particular unit and the marks associated with it.

S.No Title No.of Periods 1 Solutions 10 2 Electrochemistry 12 3 Chemical Kinetics 10 4 d and f block elements 12 5 C-ordination Compounds 12 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 10 7 Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers 10 8 Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids 10 9 Amines 10 10 Biomolecules 12 Total

Assam HS Chemistry Syllabus 2023-2024

Find attached the syllabus for the AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry subject. The syllabus is for students of the 2023-2024 batch, appearing for the Assam Board Class 12 Board exam in 2024. The syllabus is the most crucial part of your preparation, so make sure you have a close look at the syllabus presented here.

Chapters Unit- 1 Solutions Types of solutions, expression of concentration of solutions of solids in liquids, solubility of gases in liquids, solid solutions, Raoult's law, colligative properties - relative lowering of vapour pressure, elevation of boiling point, depression of freezing point, osmotic pressure, determination of molecular masses using colligative properties, abnormal molecular mass, Van't Hoff factor. Unit- 2 Electrochemistry Redox reactions, EMF of a cell, standard electrode potential, Nernst equation and its application to chemical cells, Relation between Gibbs energy change and EMF of a cell, conductance in electrolytic solutions, specific and molar conductivity, variations of conductivity with concentration, Kohlrausch's Law, electrolysis and law of electrolysis (elementary idea), dry cell-electrolytic cells and Galvanic cells, lead accumulator, fuel cells, corrosion. Unit- 3 Chemical Kinetics Rate of a reaction (Average and instantaneous), factors affecting rate of reaction: concentration, temperature, catalyst; order and molecularity of a reaction, rate law and specific rate constant, integrated rate equations and half-life (only for zero and first order reactions), concept of collision theory (elementary idea, no mathematical treatment), activation energy, Arrhenius equation. Unit- 4 d and f block elements General introduction, electronic configuration, occurrence and characteristics of transition metals, general trends in properties of the first row transition metals – metallic character, ionization enthalpy, oxidation states, ionic radii, colour, catalytic property, magnetic properties, interstitial compounds, alloy formation, preparation and properties of K2Cr2O7 and KMnO4.

Lanthanoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states, chemical reactivity and lanthanoid contraction and its consequences.

Actinoids - Electronic configuration, oxidation states and comparison with lanthanoids. Unit- 5 Coordination Compounds Coordination compounds - Introduction, ligands, coordination number, colour, magnetic properties and shapes, IUPAC nomenclature of mononuclear coordination compounds. Bonding, Werner's theory, VBT, and CFT; structure and stereoisomerism, importance of coordination compounds (in qualitative analysis, extraction of metals and biological system). Unit- 6 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes Haloalkanes: Nomenclature, nature of C–X bond, physical and chemical properties, optical rotation mechanism of substitution reactions.

Haloarenes: Nature of C–X bond, substitution reactions (Directive influence of halogen in monosubstituted compounds only).

Uses and environmental effects of dichloromethane, trichloromethane, tetrachloromethane, iodoform, freons, DDT. Unit- 7 Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers Alcohols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties (of primary alcohols only), identification of primary, secondary and tertiary alcohols, mechanism of dehydration, uses with special reference to methanol and ethanol.

Phenols: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, acidic nature of phenol, electrophillic substitution reactions, uses of phenols.

Ethers: Nomenclature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses. Unit- 8 Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids

Aldehydes and Ketones: Nomenclature, nature of carbonyl group, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, mechanism of nucleophilic addition, reactivity of alpha hydrogen in aldehydes, uses.

Carboxylic Acids: Nomenclature, acidic nature, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties; uses. Unit- 9 Amines

Amines: Nomenclature, classification, structure, methods of preparation, physical and chemical properties, uses, identification of primary, secondary and tertiary amines.

Diazonium salts: Preparation, chemical reactions and importance in synthetic organic chemistry. Unit- 10 Biomolecules Carbohydrates - Classification (aldoses and ketoses), monosaccahrides (glucose and fructose), D-L configuration oligosaccharides (sucrose, lactose, maltose), polysaccharides (starch, cellulose, glycogen); Importance of carbohydrates.

Proteins -Elementary idea of - amino acids, peptide bond, polypeptides, proteins, structure of proteins - primary, secondary, tertiary structure and quaternary structures (qualitative idea only), denaturation of proteins; enzymes. Hormones - Elementary idea excluding structure.

Vitamins - Classification and functions

Nucleic Acids: DNA and RNA

For Assam Board Class 12 Chemistry Syllabus pdf download link, click on the text below

AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Marking Scheme for AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry has been attached here for your reference. Through this marking distribution, students can prioritize their syllabus and create useful divisions to strategize the preparation in a manner, such that it proves to be useful.

Title Marks Solutions 7 Electrochemistry 9 Chemical Kinetics 7 d and f block elements 7 C-ordination Compounds 7 Haloalkanes and Haloarenes 6 Alcohols, Phenols, and Ethers 6 Aldehydes, Ketones, and Carboxylic Acids 8 Amines 6 Biomolecules 7 Total 70

Assam Board Class 12 Chemistry Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Exam Pattern for AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry has been presented below. The paper pattern is useful for understanding the question paper, its layout, the marking distribution, the chapters, and the typology of questions. It is a detailed understanding of the exam and question paper.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 70 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 4 No. of Questions 28 Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions) 1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks Section - C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

AHSEC Class 12 Chemistry Prescribed Books

The Assam Board prescribed books for Class 12 Chemistry have been attached here. These are the books students should refer to and use to prepare for their examinations.

Chemistry Part – I, Class-XII, Published by NCERT. Chemistry Part – II, Class-XII, Published by NCERT. Laboratory Manual of Chemistry, Class XII, Published by NCERT.

