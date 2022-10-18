Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 today at sebaonline.org; Check Latest Updates

SLRC will release the Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 for Grade 4 results today on its official website at sebaonline.org. Check direct link here,

Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) will announce direct recruitment result for grade 4 posts today i.e. on 18 October 2022 on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Assam Direct Recruitment Grade 4 post can download their Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 from the official website-sebaonline.org, once it is uploaded.

According to the official notice released earlier, the State Level Recruitment Commission will declared the Grade IV posts result on 18 October 2022 on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam (OMR) based for various IV posts on 21 August 2022.

Candidates appeared in the written exam can download their result from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application Number and the Password to the link. Candidates will have to provide their credentials i.e. Application Number and the Password the same as they have provided during downloading the Admit Card.

As per the selection process for the Group IV Posts, successful candidates in the written test will have to appear for next level of the test and verification of documents.

Candidates can download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022