Assam DHS Admit Card 2022 (Today): DME DHSFW Grade Exam on 29 May

Assam DHS Admit Card 2022 Link will be available today i.e. on dhsfw.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in and dhs.assam.gov.in. Check Details Here.

Assam DHS Admit Card 2022: The Directorate of Medical Education Assam (DME Assam), Health & Family Welfare Directorate of Health Service [Family Welfare] and The Directorate of Health Science (DHS Assam) will release the admit card of the written test for the post of Grade 3 (Technical) today i.e. dme.assam.gov.in on 23 May 2022. The said exam will be held on 29 May 2022. Assam Grade 2 Admit Card will be uploaded on dhsfw.assam.gov.in, dme.assam.gov.in and dhs.assam.gov.in.

The selection will be made on the basis of a written exam.

The candidate should note that the exam dated for the post of Grade 3 Non Technical and Grade 4 Posts will be announced later on the official website.

A total of 2720 vacancies are available for the post of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM), Dark Room Assistant, Driver, Dietician, ECG Technician, Electrician, ICU Technician, Laboratory Technician, Medical Record Technician, O.T. Technician, Ophthalmic Assistant, Pharmacist, Pharmacist (Ayur), Physiotherapist, Plumber, Radiographer, Staff Nurse, Assistant Entomologist, Account Assistant cum LOA/Junior Assistant, Accountant, Assistant Chemist, Basic Health Worker (BHW), Compiler, Computer Operator, Computer, Dresser, Health Educator, Leprosy Injector, Leprosy Social Worker, Multi-Purpose Worker (MPW) Male, Non-Medical Assistant (NMA), Statistical Assistant, Statistical Computer, Statistical Investigator, T.B. Health Visitor and Urban Leprosy Worker.