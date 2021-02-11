Assam HS TET Result 2020-2021 released @sebaonline.org: Check Here on Direct Link, Get Scorecard Now

Assam HS TET: Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has released the Assam HS TET Result 2020 on its official website sebaonline.org. Candidates who appeared for the Assam TET 2020 exam on 10th January 2021 for the Higher Secondary level exam for Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) can check their results and scorecard now by visiting the website. Alternatively, we have shared below the direct links on which candidates can check the Assam HS TET Results without any difficulty. Have a look at the detailed process to check the result along with the links.

The Assam HS TET 2020 exam was held offline in written mode on January 10, 2021 at various exam centres of the state. Candidates who have cleared the exam by obtaining the minimum qualifying marks have been declared as pass in the exam. These candidates will now be awarded with the Assam TET Certificate that will make them eligible for recruitment as PGT teachers in Assam schools.

Let's now look at the process to check the Assam TET result below:

Check Assam HS TET Result 2020 - Direct Link 1

Check Assam HS TET Result 2020 - Direct Link 2

How to check Assam HS TET Result 2020?

Step 1: Visit the official website sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the link "HS TET Results Link 1 & Link 2"

Step 3: Enter Application Number/Username & Password

Step 4: Check you results

Step 5: Take a print out

Assam HS TET Question Paper 2020: Download PDF

Candidates can download the question papers of the Assam Higher Secondary TET examination in PDF file format from the link shared below:

Download Assam HS TET Question Paper