Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia Tops Arts stream, Check AHSEC 12th Toppers Name and Other Details

Assam 12th Toppers List 2023: Assam Board releases the AHSEC 12th toppers list and pass the percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list, and result statistics here 

AHSEC 12th Result 2023 Toppers List

AHSEC 12th Toppers List 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the Assam HS Result 2023 today, June 6, 2023, at 9 AM. Shortly, the board will be announcing the names of the students who have secured the top spots in the board exams across the state. 

This year approximately 3.4 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce stream exams. Since the board officials have announced the Assam HS results, the statistics, overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared, and the list of students who have topped the exams in each stream will be announced by the officials. 

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage

Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check below the pass percentage for each stream, along with details of number of students appeared and passed.

Streams

Pass Percentage

Total Appeared

3,29,901

Total Passed

2,40,431

Arts

70.12%

Science

84.96%

Commerce

79.57%

Vocational

85.61%

Assam HS Result 2023 Toppers

Assam Board announced the class 12 result 2023 today, June 6, 2023. The list of students who have topped the AHSEC 12th exams is given below.

Assam HS Result 2023 Science Tream Toppers

Rank

Candidate Name

School

Marks

1

Nikhilesh Dutta

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

484

2

Areejeet Roy

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

482

2

Biswajyoti Das

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

482

2

Rishab Upadhyay

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

482

3

Prarthana Priyam Saikia

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

479

4

Satyajit Kaman

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

478

5

Gorangajit Gogoi

Elite Academy, Charaideo

474

AHSEC 12th Commerce Stream

Rank

Candidate Name

School

Marks

1

Varsha Bothra

KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup

472

1

Sukanya Kumar

Malayabari Senior Secondary School, Kamrup

472

2

Zilik Shill

Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

471

3

Jahagir Alom Choudhury

Paramount Senior Secondary School, Hailakandi

468

4

Surya Jain

Salt Brook Academy (Senior Secondary School), Dibrugarh

467

5

Kesika Jain

Dronacharya Academy 9Senior Secondary School), Barpeta 

466

Assam HS Result 2023 Arts Stream

Rank

Candidate Name

School

Marks

1

Sankalpajit Saikia

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

490

2

Diya Mahanta

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

488

3

Shreya Sarkar

Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nagaon

487

4

Suklenmung Chetia

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

486

5

Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman

Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon

482

Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the AHSEC 12 Result 

Assam Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have scored the top ranks in each stream. In 2022, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita secured the top spot in the Science stream, Sagar Agarwal topped the commerce stream and Sadhana Devi topped the arts stream.

Assam HS Result Toppers 2022

With the announcement of the Assam Board class 12 results, officials will be announcing the names of students who have scored the top ranks in the AHSEC result 2023. Candidates can check here the list of students who topped the Assam 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exams in 2022 below. 

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Commerce stream

Rank

Toppers name

Marks

1

Sagar Agarwal

482

2

Manosh Jyoti Borthakur

476

3

Nikhil Gupta

474

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Science stream

Rank

Toppers name

Marks

1

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita

491

2

Alangkrita Gautam Baruah

488

3

Surajit Sutradhar

486

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Arts stream

Rank

Toppers name

Marks

1

Sadhana Devi

487

1

Cherry Gohain

487

2

Bidisha Misra

486

3

Sudipta Debnath

483

3

Niloy Kurmi

483

Assam 12th Result Statistics 

A total of 3.4 lakh students have appeared for the Assam Board 12th exams. Shortly after the board results are announced, officials will provide details of the performance of the students, the overall pass percentage, and other details.

Last year the overall pass percentage for the arts stream was 83.48% while the pass percentage for the science stream was 92.19% and the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 87.27%. 

Assam HS result - Statistics of 2022

Particulars

Science stream

Commerce stream

Arts stream

Overall pass percentage

92.19%

87.27%

83.48%

Students passed with first division

20,171

5018

29,487

Total students passed with second division

9833

5186

52,944

Students with third division

911

3060

47,893

Assam Board 12 Result Gender-Wise Statistics 

Along with the overall statistics and numbers, board officials will also provide details of the gender-wise performance of the students in the board exams. The statistics from the previous year are available below. 

Year

Science Stream

Commerce Stream

Arts Stream

Pass Percentage Girls

93.20%

89.79%

85.19%

Pass Percentage Bys

90.65%

84.66%

81.44%

