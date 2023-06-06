Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia Tops Arts stream, Check AHSEC 12th Toppers Name and Other Details

Assam 12th Toppers List 2023: Assam Board releases the AHSEC 12th toppers list and pass the percentage along with the result. Check the names of toppers, pass percentage, merit list, and result statistics here

AHSEC 12th Toppers List 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the Assam HS Result 2023 today, June 6, 2023, at 9 AM. Shortly, the board will be announcing the names of the students who have secured the top spots in the board exams across the state.

This year approximately 3.4 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce stream exams. Since the board officials have announced the Assam HS results, the statistics, overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared, and the list of students who have topped the exams in each stream will be announced by the officials.

Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage

Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check below the pass percentage for each stream, along with details of number of students appeared and passed.

Streams Pass Percentage Total Appeared 3,29,901 Total Passed 2,40,431 Arts 70.12% Science 84.96% Commerce 79.57% Vocational 85.61%

Assam HS Result 2023 Toppers

Assam Board announced the class 12 result 2023 today, June 6, 2023. The list of students who have topped the AHSEC 12th exams is given below.

Assam HS Result 2023 Science Tream Toppers

Rank Candidate Name School Marks 1 Nikhilesh Dutta Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 484 2 Areejeet Roy Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 482 2 Biswajyoti Das Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 482 2 Rishab Upadhyay Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 482 3 Prarthana Priyam Saikia Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 479 4 Satyajit Kaman Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 478 5 Gorangajit Gogoi Elite Academy, Charaideo 474

AHSEC 12th Commerce Stream

Rank Candidate Name School Marks 1 Varsha Bothra KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup 472 1 Sukanya Kumar Malayabari Senior Secondary School, Kamrup 472 2 Zilik Shill Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 471 3 Jahagir Alom Choudhury Paramount Senior Secondary School, Hailakandi 468 4 Surya Jain Salt Brook Academy (Senior Secondary School), Dibrugarh 467 5 Kesika Jain Dronacharya Academy 9Senior Secondary School), Barpeta 466

Assam HS Result 2023 Arts Stream

Rank Candidate Name School Marks 1 Sankalpajit Saikia Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 490 2 Diya Mahanta Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 488 3 Shreya Sarkar Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nagaon 487 4 Suklenmung Chetia Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 486 5 Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon 482

Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the AHSEC 12 Result

Assam Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have scored the top ranks in each stream. In 2022, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita secured the top spot in the Science stream, Sagar Agarwal topped the commerce stream and Sadhana Devi topped the arts stream.

Assam HS Result Toppers 2022

With the announcement of the Assam Board class 12 results, officials will be announcing the names of students who have scored the top ranks in the AHSEC result 2023. Candidates can check here the list of students who topped the Assam 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exams in 2022 below.

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Commerce stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1 Sagar Agarwal 482 2 Manosh Jyoti Borthakur 476 3 Nikhil Gupta 474

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Science stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1 Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita 491 2 Alangkrita Gautam Baruah 488 3 Surajit Sutradhar 486

Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Arts stream

Rank Toppers name Marks 1 Sadhana Devi 487 1 Cherry Gohain 487 2 Bidisha Misra 486 3 Sudipta Debnath 483 3 Niloy Kurmi 483

Assam 12th Result Statistics

A total of 3.4 lakh students have appeared for the Assam Board 12th exams. Shortly after the board results are announced, officials will provide details of the performance of the students, the overall pass percentage, and other details.

Last year the overall pass percentage for the arts stream was 83.48% while the pass percentage for the science stream was 92.19% and the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 87.27%.

Assam HS result - Statistics of 2022

Particulars Science stream Commerce stream Arts stream Overall pass percentage 92.19% 87.27% 83.48% Students passed with first division 20,171 5018 29,487 Total students passed with second division 9833 5186 52,944 Students with third division 911 3060 47,893

Assam Board 12 Result Gender-Wise Statistics

Along with the overall statistics and numbers, board officials will also provide details of the gender-wise performance of the students in the board exams. The statistics from the previous year are available below.

Year Science Stream Commerce Stream Arts Stream Pass Percentage Girls 93.20% 89.79% 85.19% Pass Percentage Bys 90.65% 84.66% 81.44%

