Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Sankalpajit Saikia Tops Arts stream, Check AHSEC 12th Toppers Name and Other Details

AHSEC 12th Toppers List 2023: Assam Higher Secondary Education Council has announced the Assam HS Result 2023 today, June 6, 2023, at 9 AM. Shortly, the board will be announcing the names of the students who have secured the top spots in the board exams across the state.
|
This year approximately 3.4 lakh students appeared for the AHSEC 12th Arts, Science, and Commerce stream exams. Since the board officials have announced the Assam HS results, the statistics, overall pass percentage, number of students who appeared, and the list of students who have topped the exams in each stream will be announced by the officials.
Assam Board Class 12th Result 2023: Overall stream-wise pass percentage
Assam AHSEC 12th Result 2023 has been announced. Candidates can check below the pass percentage for each stream, along with details of number of students appeared and passed.
|
Streams
|
Pass Percentage
|
Total Appeared
|
3,29,901
|
Total Passed
|
2,40,431
|
Arts
|
70.12%
|
Science
|
84.96%
|
Commerce
|
79.57%
|
Vocational
|
85.61%
Assam HS Result 2023 Toppers
Assam Board announced the class 12 result 2023 today, June 6, 2023. The list of students who have topped the AHSEC 12th exams is given below.
Assam HS Result 2023 Science Tream Toppers
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
1
|
Nikhilesh Dutta
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
484
|
2
|
Areejeet Roy
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
482
|
2
|
Biswajyoti Das
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
482
|
2
|
Rishab Upadhyay
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
482
|
3
|
Prarthana Priyam Saikia
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
479
|
4
|
Satyajit Kaman
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
478
|
5
|
Gorangajit Gogoi
|
Elite Academy, Charaideo
|
474
AHSEC 12th Commerce Stream
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
1
|
Varsha Bothra
|
KC Das Commerce College, Kamrup
|
472
|
1
|
Sukanya Kumar
|
Malayabari Senior Secondary School, Kamrup
|
472
|
2
|
Zilik Shill
|
Sankardev Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
471
|
3
|
Jahagir Alom Choudhury
|
Paramount Senior Secondary School, Hailakandi
|
468
|
4
|
Surya Jain
|
Salt Brook Academy (Senior Secondary School), Dibrugarh
|
467
|
5
|
Kesika Jain
|
Dronacharya Academy 9Senior Secondary School), Barpeta
|
466
Assam HS Result 2023 Arts Stream
|
Rank
|
Candidate Name
|
School
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sankalpajit Saikia
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
490
|
2
|
Diya Mahanta
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
488
|
3
|
Shreya Sarkar
|
Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Nagaon
|
487
|
4
|
Suklenmung Chetia
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
486
|
5
|
Sekh Sania Tasnim Rohman
|
Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon
|
482
Assam HS Toppers List 2023: Who Tops the AHSEC 12 Result
Assam Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have scored the top ranks in each stream. In 2022, Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita secured the top spot in the Science stream, Sagar Agarwal topped the commerce stream and Sadhana Devi topped the arts stream.
Assam HS Result Toppers 2022
With the announcement of the Assam Board class 12 results, officials will be announcing the names of students who have scored the top ranks in the AHSEC result 2023. Candidates can check here the list of students who topped the Assam 12th Arts, Science and Commerce exams in 2022 below.
Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Commerce stream
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sagar Agarwal
|
482
|
2
|
Manosh Jyoti Borthakur
|
476
|
3
|
Nikhil Gupta
|
474
Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Science stream
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita
|
491
|
2
|
Alangkrita Gautam Baruah
|
488
|
3
|
Surajit Sutradhar
|
486
Assam HS Toppers 2022 - Arts stream
|
Rank
|
Toppers name
|
Marks
|
1
|
Sadhana Devi
|
487
|
1
|
Cherry Gohain
|
487
|
2
|
Bidisha Misra
|
486
|
3
|
Sudipta Debnath
|
483
|
3
|
Niloy Kurmi
|
483
Assam 12th Result Statistics
A total of 3.4 lakh students have appeared for the Assam Board 12th exams. Shortly after the board results are announced, officials will provide details of the performance of the students, the overall pass percentage, and other details.
Last year the overall pass percentage for the arts stream was 83.48% while the pass percentage for the science stream was 92.19% and the pass percentage for the commerce stream was 87.27%.
Assam HS result - Statistics of 2022
|
Particulars
|
Science stream
|
Commerce stream
|
Arts stream
|
Overall pass percentage
|
92.19%
|
87.27%
|
83.48%
|
Students passed with first division
|
20,171
|
5018
|
29,487
|
Total students passed with second division
|
9833
|
5186
|
52,944
|
Students with third division
|
911
|
3060
|
47,893
Assam Board 12 Result Gender-Wise Statistics
Along with the overall statistics and numbers, board officials will also provide details of the gender-wise performance of the students in the board exams. The statistics from the previous year are available below.
|
Year
|
Science Stream
|
Commerce Stream
|
Arts Stream
|
Pass Percentage Girls
|
93.20%
|
89.79%
|
85.19%
|
Pass Percentage Bys
|
90.65%
|
84.66%
|
81.44%
