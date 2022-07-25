Assam PSC Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 162 Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Posts@apsc.nic.in

Assam PSC has invited online application for the 162 Veterinary Officer posts on its official website. Check APSC recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has published notification for the recruitment of 162 Posts of Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer, Class-B. These vacancies are available under Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Department in the state. Interest and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 26 August 2022 . Process of online application will commence from 26 July 2022.

Candidates selected finally for the Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer post will get the Pay scale of Rs. 30,000/- to 1,10,000/-, Grade Pay-Rs. 12,700/ and Pay band (PB- 4). In a bid to apply for Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary posts, candidates should have have a Degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science (B.V.Sc & A.H).

Notification Details Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 :

Advt No.: 13/2022

Important Dates Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification::

Starting Date for Online Application: 26 July 2022

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 August 2022

Last Date for Payment of Application Fee: 28 August 2022



Vacancy Details Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Veterinary Officer/ Block Veterinary Officer-162

Eligibility Criteria Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification:

A Candidate must have a Degree in Bachelor of Animal Husbandry & Veterinary

Science (B.V.Sc & A.H) from any recognized university.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification: PDF



How to Apply Assam PSC Recruitment 2022 Jobs Notification:

Candidates are required to apply online through the Online Recruitment Portal of APSC -https://online.apscrecruitment.in and register themselves by clicking on ‘Register Here’ link and complete the One Time Registration(OTR) process by providing basic details. Last date for submission of online application is 26 August 2022.Process of online application will commence from 26 July 2022. You can check the details notification in this regard.