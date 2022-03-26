Assam Rifle Sports Recruitment 2022 for 104 Rifleman/ Riflewomen Posts, Apply Online @assamrifles.gov.in

Assam Rifle is hiring 104 Rifleman/ Riflewomen through Sports quota. Check Vacancy Break-up, Online Application Link, Selection Process, How to Apply Here.

Assam Rifle Recruitment 2022: Assam Rifle is inviting online applications from eligible male sportsperson and female sportsperson Indian citizens for filling up 104 vacancies for the post of Rifleman / Riflewoman (General Duty) for the year 2022. Assam Rifle Sports Quota Recruitment Link is will be available till 30 April 2022 at assamrifles.gov.in.

Applicants will be called for Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally 2022 which will be held at Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (South), Mantripukri (Manipur) with effect from 04 July 2022 onwards.

Assam Rifle Sportsquota Notification is published in the employment newspaper dated 26 March to 01 April 2022.

Assam Rifle Recruitment Notification

Assam Rifle Sports Quota Online Application Link

Important Dates

Last Date of Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally Application - 30 April 2022

Assam Rifles Meritorious Sportspersons Quota Recruitment Rally Date - From 04 July 2022

Assam Rifle Vacancy Details

Sports Vacancy Football 20 Rowing 18 Archery 15 Cross Country 10 Athletics 10 Polo 10

Eligibility Criteria for Assam Rifle Sportsquota Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

10 Passed

Sports Qualification:

Players who have participated in, any International Competition/ National Competitions/ Inter-University Tournaments/ National Sports/Games for Schools National Award Winner in National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Age Limit:

For Gen & OBC candidates: 18-28 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Aug 1994 and later than 01 Aug 2004.

For SC & ST candidates: 18-33 years as on 01 Aug 2022. Candidates should have not been born earlier than 01 Aug 1989 and later than 01 Aug 2004.

Assam Rifle Sportsquota Recruitment Selection Process

Candidate Verification - The candidates in possession of valid call letters and photo lD proof like Voter lD, Driving License, Aadhaar Card will only be permitted to enter in the recruitment rally site. Initial Documentation- All candidates will have to undergo documentation, in which candidates will have to produce all original documents/certificates pertaining to age, education, caste (in case of availing age relaxation), sports and domicile/PRC. Phvsical Standard Test (PST) and Field Trial - The candidates found correct in initial verification and documentation will only be permitted to undergo Physical Standard Test and Field Trial. Appeal against Physical Standard Test (PST) - Candidates declared disqualified in Physical Standard Test can prefer an appeal to the Appellate Authority for re-measurement of Height and Chest only. The appeals of the candidates shall be disposed off on the same day by the Appellate Authority. Detailed Medical Examination (DME) - The candidates who qualify in Field Trials in their respective sports disciplines will undergo a Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Final Selection - Final selection will be done on the basis of achievements and performance in Field Trials of participation. Merit List and Issue of Provisional Appointment Letter - The candidates who qualify in PST, Performance in Field Trial and Medical Examination Test will be placed in the Merit List depending upon discipline-wise vacancies allocated. Provisional appointment letters will be issued to the meritorious candidates in accordance to the vacancies available against the respective sports disciplines.

How to Apply for Assam Rifle Sportsquota Recruitment 2022

Go to official website of Assam Rifle To apply, fill up the online application by clicking on 'ONLINE APPLICATION" option on the web page. After filling up the application, make an online payment via link given for online payment or alternatively, the payment can be made at any SBI counters as well. Take a printout of the application

Application Fee: