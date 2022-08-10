Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022 (Out): Download PST PET, Trade Test and Written Exam Call Letter Here

Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022: Candidates can download call letter for PST PET, Trade Test and Written Exam Here.

Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022: Office of the Director General Assam Rifles, Shillong has issued call letters for Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Trade (Skill) Test (TT) and Written Test For Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesmen Recruitment Rally 2022. Candidates who have applied for Assam Rifle Tradesman Rally 2022 can download Assam Rifle Admit Card from the link available on the official website.

How to Download Assam Rifle Tradesman Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to official website of Assam Rifle i.e. www.assamrifles.gov.in

The entire process may take 20-30 days to complete the Physical Standard Test (PST) / Physical Efficient Test (PET)/Field Trials, Trade (Skill) Test (TT), Written Test, Detailed Documentation Verification, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME) as applicable