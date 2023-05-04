Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023 To Release Today at 11 am @ sebaonline.org: Check Latest Update

SLRC Assam is all set to announce the Assam Grade 4 Recruitment Result today, May 04, 2023 on its official website-sebaonline.org. Check update here.

Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023: State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) Assam is all set to announce the Assam Grade 4 Recruitment Result today, May 04, 2023 at 11.00 am on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assam grade 4 recruitment drive can check their result from the official website-sebaonline.org, once it is uploaded.

According to reports, the result link will be activated at 11 AM on its official website. Just after the uploading of the result link on the official website, you will be able to check and download your results from the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Assam at sebaonline.org.



It is noted that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has informed from his twitter handle regarding the declaration of Assam SLRC Grade 4 Result 2023.

He tweeted, "The journey towards achieving one Lakhs regular government appointments in Assam continues…… Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments."

Tomorrow, (4th of May ) at 11 am, the Recruitment Commission for Grade IV posts will announce the results for 14281 vacancies in various departments. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 3, 2023

The whole exercise to announce for 14281 vacancies to be filled under the Assam Direct Recruitment of Grade IV posts across the state.



You can download the result after following the step-by-step process given below.



Process to check Assam Direct Recruitment Result Grade-4

Step 1. Visit the official website at sebaonline.org

Step 2. Click on the Assam Grade 4 recruitment result link on the home page.

Step 3. Now you will have to provide your login details to the link.

Step 4. Your Grade 4 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout of the result page for future reference