Assam TET Qualified Teachers to retire at 60 Years; Higher Secondary TET 2020 Exam to be held in October

Assam TET News: Around 46,000 Assam teachers with a regular pay structure will now retire at the age of 60 years. The announcement was made by Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Minister of Education, Health and Finance. The decision will benefit 29,701 Assam TET qualified teachers who have been appointed after qualifying Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET). Out of these 29,701 TET qualified teachers, 11,206 are teaching in lower primary and middle schools and 5,283 are working in high schools on contractual basis. The TET-Qualified teachers will get DA/DR allowance as received by other teachers in the state and will get increments annually. By doing so, the Assam Government has fulfilled its promise made in 2016 elections.

Benefits enjoyed by Assam TET qualified Teachers

As per the decisions announced by the Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, TET qualified teachers will enjoy these benefits from now:

- Retirement at the age of 60 years

- Increments in pay annually

- Salary of TET qualified state pool teachers will be equal to that of newly appointed regular Lower or Upper Primary teachers

- Salary of secondary teachers will be equal to that of newly appointed PGT/TGT graduate teachers

- Dearness Allowance (DA) or Dearness Relief (DR) as enjoyed by other state teachers

- Casual, Earned & Maternity Leave

- Bank Loans & Medical Benefits up to Rs 5 lakh

Assam TET Higher Secondary Exam in October 2020

The Empowered Committee, TET recently held its meeting to discuss about the Assam TET 2020 Higher Secondary exam. The committee decided to conduct the Assam TET Higher Secondary 2020 exam on 11 October 2020. The higher secondary exam will be conducted after nearly 9 years. Only Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) will be allowed to appear for the exam.

Earlier the Assam SSA has released the result of Assam TET Secondary 2020 exam that was held in January.

Assam TET 2020

The Assam TET 2020 Notification is expected to release in August 2020. The Assam TET exam will likely be held in November 2020. The final dates will be announced by the Assam's Department of Elementary Education (DEE). Check the details of Assam TET exam below:

Get Assam TET 2020 Exam Updates