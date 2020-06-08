Assam TET 2020: Notification, Exam Date, Eligibility, Application, Syllabus, Pattern, Cutoff & Result

Assam TET 2020: The Assam's Department of Elementary Education (DEE)/ Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) will soon release the Assam TET Notification 2020 @ ssa.assam.gov.in for the Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level teachers exam. The last Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Exam was held on 10th November 2019 after a gap of 7 years. The Assam TET notification is expected to be out in the month of August 2020. Here in this article, we have shared below the complete details of the Assam TET exam such as Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card, Answer key, Passing Marks and other notification details below.

Candidates who aim to fetch teaching jobs in Assam schools need to qualify the Assam TET exam for Lower Primary (LP) or Upper Primary (UP) in order to be eligible to apply for the teacher post. Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper-I & Paper-II exam is held on the same day across 33 districts of Assam as per the norms of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). The Paper-I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Assam TET eligibility certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of announcement of result.

Assam TET 2020 Application Process & Fee

The online application process for Assam TET 2020 exam will be held on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. To apply for the ATET, candidates need to fill their credentials, upload scanned copies of photo and signature and pay the application fee. The scanned copies should be in JPG or JPEG format only. Candidates will not be excused for incorrect or fake information. It is recommended that candidates should fill the application form carefully after reading the Assam TET 2020 notification. Have a look at the detailed application process:

Step 1: Visit official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Read the Instruction Manual carefully

Step 3: Click on “Apply Online”

Step 4: Fill the application form by entering details like Name, Age, Qualification, and other credentials

Step 5: Upload scanned photo and Signature

Step 6: Submit the form

Step 7: Login with Application Number & Password

Step 8: Pay the application fee

Step 9: Save and print out the confirmation page

Application Fee: Candidates can make online payment through Debit o Credit Card or internet banking. The application fee for Paper-I or Paper-II is as follows:

Category Fee General Category Rs. 325 SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH) Rs. 300

Assam TET 2020 Important Dates

Check important dates of Assam TET 2020 here:

Event Date Beginning of Online Application Process August-September 2020 (Tentative) Last Date of Application Process September 2020 (Tentative) Release of Assam TET Admit Card October 2020 (Tentative) Assam TET Exam November 2020 (Tentative) Assam TET Answer Key December 2020 (Tentative) Assam TET Result December 2020 (Tentative)

Assam TET Eligibility Criteria 2020

Candidates, who wish to appear for the exam, can fill the application form after going through the eligibility criteria. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for the Assam teachers eligibility test. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria:

Residence: Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to fulfil any one of the given educational qualifications for Lower Primary or Upper Primary TET. Have a look:

Lower Primary TET (Classes I to V)

A) Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), provided that the candidates who qualify Assam TET 2020 need to undergo a 6-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education within two years of appointment as a primary teacher

B) Candidates pursuing teacher education courses recognised by the NCTE or RCI can also apply for TET only after acquiring all the required qualification.

Upper Primary TET (Classes VI to VIII)

A) Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed)

OR

Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./B. Sc. Ed. Or B.A. Ed/B. Sc. Ed

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B. Ed (Special Education)

B) Candidates pursuing teacher education courses recognised by the NCTE or RCI can also apply for TET only after acquiring all the required qualification.

Relaxation in Educational Qualification

- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH) categories, relaxation up to 5 per cent will be given in academic marks in HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or Graduation to appear in TET Paper-I or Paper-II.

- For candidates who were admitted in 2-Year D.El.Ed course before 31 August 2009 and qualified it, relaxation up to 5 % in HSSLC marks will be given for Assam TET Paper-I.

- For candidates who were admitted in 1-Year B.Ed course before 31 August 2009 and qualified it, relaxation up to 5 % in Graduation marks will be given for Assam TET Paper-II.

Assam TET Admit card 2020

DEE Assam releases the Assam TET Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET Admit Card contains details like Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Exam Date, Exam Timing and Centre of examination. Candidates should not forget to carry the admit card to the exam centre. To download the admit card, follow the given steps:

Step 1: Visit official website ssa.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on “Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2020’

Step 3: Enter your application or roll number & Date of Birth

Step 4: Submit & save the admit card for future purpose

Assam TET 2020 Exam Pattern for Paper-I & Paper-II

Candidates who wish to teach Lower Primary level classes I to V, need to appear for Assam TET Paper-I and candidates who intend to teach Upper Primary level Classes VI to VIII, need to appear for Paper-II. A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in the examination. Each question carries 1 mark. The exam will be conducted in five languages - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and English. Have a look at the exam pattern:

Exam Pattern for Paper-1 - Lower Primary Teacher (Class I-V):

Subject No. of Questions Marks Duration Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 30 2.5 hours (150 Minutes) Language I – Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo,

Manipuri, Garo, Nepali, Karbi, Hmar

(compulsory-any one) 30 30 Language II – English (compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

Exam Pattern for Paper-II – Mathematics & Science or Social Science (Class VI to VIII):

Subject No. of Qs Marks Duration Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 30 2.5 hours (150 Minutes) Language I – Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo,

Manipuri, Garo, Nepali, Karbi, Hmar

(compulsory-any one) 30 30 Language II –English (compulsory) 30 30 Either Mathematics and Science Or Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150 2.5 Hours

Marking Scheme: There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer given by the candidate or any un-attempted question.

Assam TET Syllabus 2020 - Lower Primary Level – Classes I-V

Download PDF Revised Assam TET Syllabus 2020

Have a look at the syllabus for Assam TET as notified by the Department of Elementary Education:

Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus

Child Development (For children 6-11 years) - Concept and Stages of Development

Factors influencing Child Development - Biological, heredity, Psychological and Environmental factors

Dimensions of Child Development - Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, Social and Moral; Development of language during early childhood and later childhood

Individual differences - Concept and areas of individual Differences; Intra and inter-individual differences in interest, habit, aptitude, intelligence, creativity and their assessment

Personality - Concept and types of Personality and factors influencing personality

Common Behavioural Problems of Children - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Oppositional, Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Causes and Remedies.

Adjustment - Concept of Mental Health and Hygiene

Process of Learning - Meaning and Nature of Learning; Factors affecting Learning; Maturation and Readiness for learning; Motivation and Learning; Methods of Learning, Major Laws of Learning with their educational implications

Theories of Learning – Connectionism (Stimulus-Response Theory); Conditioning -- Classical and operant and Constructivism

Pedagogy - Knowledge of children from Diverse Context (Socio-cultural background, Children with special needs inclusive education, Understanding Children with learning difficulties and Behavioral problems); Organising Teaching (Teaching as Planned activity, Phases of Teaching -pre-active, interactive and Post-active, Different methods of teaching - Lecture method, project method, Demonstration method, Heuristic Method ,Concept of TLM and its importance, Diagnostic and remedial teaching); Classroom Management (Role of Teacher and the students, Leadership quality, time and task Management); Concept of child-centred teaching; and Evaluation (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative and summative evaluation)

English Language Syllabus

Pedagogy of Language teaching Methods Grammar Development of four skills -Listening, speaking, reading, writing Elements of language Learning and acquisition Vocabulary development Teaching-learning materials in English Continuous and comprehensive assessment Approaches Methods Techniques Strategies Parts of Speech Jumbled Sentences Verb/Tense Article/Determiners Synonym/Antonym Preposition Punctuation Contracted form Sentence correction Connectors

Mathematics Syllabus

Numbers Money Geometry & Mensuration Natural Numbers Whole Numbers Composite Numbers Place Value system Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication & Division Factors & Multiples HCF & LCM Average Fraction – Decimal, Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Percentage Concept of Money Conversion of Rupee to Paisa and Vice-a-versa Solving Money problems Profit & Loss Different Shapes Line segment Ray Angles Triangles Quadrilaterals Circle Length Perimeter & Area Weight Time Capacity & Volume Data Handling Date Interpretation – Pictograph, Bar Graph, Pie-Chart & Tabular

Environmental Studies Syllabus

Children Environment {Near and far) - Types of the environment - Natural and Social Environment

Natural environment - Plants and animals in surroundings, Ecosystem (pond and grassland), producer, primary, secondary and tertiary consumer

Social and manmade environment - Family, house, neighbourhood, social institutions, state, districts, gaon panchayat our neighbouring states – Northeastern

Festivals – National & International

Some social issues - Illiteracy, child labour, superstition, gender discrimination, Use of computer and internet as means of communication

Environment and Child's need – Air, Water, Soil, Food & Plants

Care and Protection of Environment - Flora, fauna, endangered and rare species, National Parks, wildlife sanctuary, Transport system, storage of Agricultural products, First aid as safety measure, health care and cleanliness, Disaster risk reduction, Preventive measures for different communicable diseases, Constitution of India, idea of preamble, directive principles, fundamental right and duties, Role of Assam is freedom movement. Pollution & its impact

Pedagogy - Concept, meaning and approach of environmental studies, Nature and scope of environmental studies, Objectives of teaching, Different approaches to teaching environmental studies

Assam TET Syllabus 2020 - Upper Primary Level – Classes VI-VIII

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development (For children 6-11 years) - Concept and Stages of Development

Factors influencing Child Development - Biological, heredity, Psychological and Environmental factors

Dimensions of Child Development - Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, Social and Moral; Development of language during early childhood and later childhood

Individual differences - Concept and areas of individual Differences; Intra and inter-individual differences in interest, habit, aptitude, intelligence, creativity and their assessment

Personality - Concept and types of Personality and factors influencing personality

Common Behavioural Problems of Children - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Oppositional, Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Causes and Remedies.

Adjustment - Concept of Mental Health and Hygiene

Process of Learning - Meaning and Nature of Learning; Factors affecting Learning; Maturation and Readiness for learning; Motivation and Learning; Methods of Learning, Major Laws of Learning with their educational implications

Theories of Learning – Connectionism (Stimulus-Response Theory); Conditioning -- Classical and operant and Constructivism

Pedagogy - Knowledge of children from Diverse Context (Socio-cultural background, Children with special needs inclusive education, Understanding Children with learning difficulties and Behavioral problems); Organising Teaching (Teaching as Planned activity, Phases of Teaching -pre-active, interactive and Post-active, Different methods of teaching - Lecture method, project method, Demonstration method, Heuristic Method ,Concept of TLM and its importance, Diagnostic and remedial teaching); Classroom Management (Role of Teacher and the students, Leadership quality, time and task Management); Concept of child-centred teaching; and Evaluation (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative and summative evaluation)

Language I- Candidates need to select one language for section 2 of Paper-II exam. These languages are- Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Nepali, Hmar, Garo, and Karbi.

English Language Syllabus

Pedagogy of Language teaching Methods Grammar Development of four skills -Listening, speaking, reading, writing Elements of language Learning and acquisition Vocabulary development Teaching-learning materials in English Continuous and comprehensive assessment Approaches Methods Techniques Strategies Parts of Speech Jumbled Sentences Verb/Tense Article/Determiners Synonym/Antonym Preposition Punctuation Contracted form Sentence correction Connectors

Mathematics Syllabus

Number System Algebra Geometry & Mensuration Natural Numbers Whole Numbers Composite Numbers Place Value system Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication & Division Factors & Multiples HCF & LCM Average Fraction – Decimal, Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Percentage Square & Cube roots Preliminary concept of Algebra Algebraic expressions and their types Operations on algebraic expressions Factorization on algebraic expressions Linear equations in one & two variables Algebraic method of solutions of pair of Linear Equations Different Shapes Line segment Ray Angles Triangles Quadrilaterals Circle Length Perimeter & Area Weight Time Capacity & Volume Data Handling Date Interpretation – Pictograph, Bar Graph, Pie-Chart & Tabular Arithmetic Ration & Proportion, Simple & Compound Interest, Unitary Method, Discount, Profit & Loss

Science Syllabus

Physics Chemistry Biology Kinematics Motion in a straight line Laws of Motion Heat & Temperature Light Sound Electricity Metals & Non-Metals Physical & Chemical change Acids, Bases & Salts Fibre & Fabric Chemical Effects of electric current Pollution Living World Cells Transportation in animals & plants Respiration Plant World Animal World

Social Science Syllabus

History Geography Economics Evolution of human civilization Ancient urban civilization – Indus valley, Harappan culture Vedic age – Settlement of Aryans, Composition of Vedas History of Assam – pre-history, Medieval Assam, political dynasties, Rise of British power, East India Company Earth Solar System Domains of Earth- Lithosphere, continents, ocean, hydrosphere, atmosphere, biosphere Landforms of Earth – Mountains, Plateau & Plains Assam – geographical location, climate, natural vegetation, wildlife, biodiversity, industries & rivers Basic Concepts – Production, utility, income, wealth, money, price Market – Wholesale & Retail Money – Concept of money, types of banks Natural Resources Human Resources Planning & Budget Financial Institution National Income – GNP, NNP, GDP, Per-Capita Income Political Science: Concept of government, State & Central Government, Local Government, Democracy, Constitution, Integration of ICT in teaching Social Science

Assam TET Passing/Cutoff marks or Minimum qualifying marks

Candidates need to qualify the minimum cut off marks to fetch the Assam TET Eligibility Certificate 2020. The cutoff marks are different for different categories such as SC/ST(Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH). Have a look at the cut off marks notified by the Department of Elementary Education, Assam:

Category Total Marks Cut off (Qualifying Marks) General 150 90 (60% of total marks) SC/ST(Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH) 150 83 (55% of total marks)

Assam TET Answer Key

Assam’s Department of Elementary Education releases the TET Answer Key within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates are allowed to raise objections to answer keys if they find it wrong or faulty. Objections to the Assam TET Answer Key can be raised by paying a certain fee.

Assam TET Result & Certificate 2020

Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Result and Certificate are released by the DEE within 3 months of the exam. Candidates who secure the minimum cutoff marks are declared as Pass in the Assam TET examination. Qualified candidates are handed over with the Assam TET Eligibility Certificate. This certificate is valid for up to 7 years.

Assam TET Exam Centres: The DEE will conduct the Assam TET 2020 examination across 33 cities. These cities are: