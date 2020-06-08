Assam TET 2020: Notification, Exam Date, Eligibility, Application, Syllabus, Pattern, Cutoff & Result

Assam TET 2020: The Assam's Department of Elementary Education (DEE)/ Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) will soon release the Assam TET Notification 2020 @ ssa.assam.gov.in for the Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level teachers exam. The last Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Exam was held on 10th November 2019 after a gap of 7 years. The Assam TET notification is expected to be out in the month of August 2020. Here in this article, we have shared below the complete details of the Assam TET exam such as Eligibility Criteria, Application Process, Exam Date, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Admit Card, Answer key, Passing Marks and other notification details below.
Candidates who aim to fetch teaching jobs in Assam schools need to qualify the Assam TET exam for Lower Primary (LP) or Upper Primary (UP) in order to be eligible to apply for the teacher post. Assam Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) Paper-I & Paper-II exam is held on the same day across 33 districts of Assam as per the norms of National Council of Teacher Education (NCTE). The Paper-I is for Class I-V teachers and Paper-II is for Class VI-VIII teachers. Assam TET eligibility certificate is valid for 7 years from the date of announcement of result.
Assam TET 2020 Application Process & Fee
The online application process for Assam TET 2020 exam will be held on the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. To apply for the ATET, candidates need to fill their credentials, upload scanned copies of photo and signature and pay the application fee. The scanned copies should be in JPG or JPEG format only. Candidates will not be excused for incorrect or fake information. It is recommended that candidates should fill the application form carefully after reading the Assam TET 2020 notification. Have a look at the detailed application process:
Step 1: Visit official website ssa.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Read the Instruction Manual carefully
Step 3: Click on “Apply Online”
Step 4: Fill the application form by entering details like Name, Age, Qualification, and other credentials
Step 5: Upload scanned photo and Signature
Step 6: Submit the form
Step 7: Login with Application Number & Password
Step 8: Pay the application fee
Step 9: Save and print out the confirmation page
Application Fee: Candidates can make online payment through Debit o Credit Card or internet banking. The application fee for Paper-I or Paper-II is as follows:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General Category
|
Rs. 325
|
SC/ST(P)/ST(H)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH)
|
Rs. 300
Assam TET 2020 Important Dates
Check important dates of Assam TET 2020 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Beginning of Online Application Process
|
August-September 2020
(Tentative)
|
Last Date of Application Process
|
September 2020
(Tentative)
|
Release of Assam TET Admit Card
|
October 2020
(Tentative)
|
Assam TET Exam
|
November 2020
(Tentative)
|
Assam TET Answer Key
|
December 2020 (Tentative)
|
Assam TET Result
|
December 2020 (Tentative)
Also Read| CTET 2020: Admit Card, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut off, Answer Key, Result, Certificate & Scorecard
Assam TET Eligibility Criteria 2020
Candidates, who wish to appear for the exam, can fill the application form after going through the eligibility criteria. Only eligible candidates will be allowed to appear for the Assam teachers eligibility test. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria:
Residence: Candidates must be permanent residents of Assam
Educational Qualification: Candidates need to fulfil any one of the given educational qualifications for Lower Primary or Upper Primary TET. Have a look:
Lower Primary TET (Classes I to V)
A) Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed)
OR
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)
OR
Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.), provided that the candidates who qualify Assam TET 2020 need to undergo a 6-month Bridge Course in Elementary Education within two years of appointment as a primary teacher
B) Candidates pursuing teacher education courses recognised by the NCTE or RCI can also apply for TET only after acquiring all the required qualification.
Upper Primary TET (Classes VI to VIII)
A) Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education
OR
Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year Bachelor in Education (B. Ed)
OR
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed)
OR
Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./B. Sc. Ed. Or B.A. Ed/B. Sc. Ed
OR
Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B. Ed (Special Education)
B) Candidates pursuing teacher education courses recognised by the NCTE or RCI can also apply for TET only after acquiring all the required qualification.
Relaxation in Educational Qualification
- For candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH) categories, relaxation up to 5 per cent will be given in academic marks in HSSLC (Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate) or Graduation to appear in TET Paper-I or Paper-II.
- For candidates who were admitted in 2-Year D.El.Ed course before 31 August 2009 and qualified it, relaxation up to 5 % in HSSLC marks will be given for Assam TET Paper-I.
- For candidates who were admitted in 1-Year B.Ed course before 31 August 2009 and qualified it, relaxation up to 5 % in Graduation marks will be given for Assam TET Paper-II.
Assam TET Admit card 2020
DEE Assam releases the Assam TET Admit Card on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website ssa.assam.gov.in. The Assam TET Admit Card contains details like Candidate’s Name, Roll Number, Exam Date, Exam Timing and Centre of examination. Candidates should not forget to carry the admit card to the exam centre. To download the admit card, follow the given steps:
Step 1: Visit official website ssa.assam.gov.in
Step 2: Click on “Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Admit Card 2020’
Step 3: Enter your application or roll number & Date of Birth
Step 4: Submit & save the admit card for future purpose
Assam TET 2020 Exam Pattern for Paper-I & Paper-II
Candidates who wish to teach Lower Primary level classes I to V, need to appear for Assam TET Paper-I and candidates who intend to teach Upper Primary level Classes VI to VIII, need to appear for Paper-II. A total of 150 multiple choice questions will be asked in the examination. Each question carries 1 mark. The exam will be conducted in five languages - Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi and English. Have a look at the exam pattern:
Exam Pattern for Paper-1 - Lower Primary Teacher (Class I-V):
|
Subject
|
No. of Questions
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
2.5 hours (150 Minutes)
|
Language I – Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo,
|
30
|
30
|
Language II – English (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Mathematics
|
30
|
30
|
Environmental Studies
|
30
|
30
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2.5 Hours
Exam Pattern for Paper-II – Mathematics & Science or Social Science (Class VI to VIII):
|
Subject
|
No. of Qs
|
Marks
|
Duration
|
Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
2.5 hours (150 Minutes)
|
Language I – Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo,
|
30
|
30
|
Language II –English (compulsory)
|
30
|
30
|
Either Mathematics and Science Or Social Studies
|
60
|
60
|
Total
|
150
|
150
|
2.5 Hours
Marking Scheme: There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer given by the candidate or any un-attempted question.
Assam TET Syllabus 2020 - Lower Primary Level – Classes I-V
Download PDF Revised Assam TET Syllabus 2020
Have a look at the syllabus for Assam TET as notified by the Department of Elementary Education:
Child Development and Pedagogy Syllabus
Child Development (For children 6-11 years) - Concept and Stages of Development
Factors influencing Child Development - Biological, heredity, Psychological and Environmental factors
Dimensions of Child Development - Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, Social and Moral; Development of language during early childhood and later childhood
Individual differences - Concept and areas of individual Differences; Intra and inter-individual differences in interest, habit, aptitude, intelligence, creativity and their assessment
Personality - Concept and types of Personality and factors influencing personality
Common Behavioural Problems of Children - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Oppositional, Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Causes and Remedies.
Adjustment - Concept of Mental Health and Hygiene
Process of Learning - Meaning and Nature of Learning; Factors affecting Learning; Maturation and Readiness for learning; Motivation and Learning; Methods of Learning, Major Laws of Learning with their educational implications
Theories of Learning – Connectionism (Stimulus-Response Theory); Conditioning -- Classical and operant and Constructivism
Pedagogy - Knowledge of children from Diverse Context (Socio-cultural background, Children with special needs inclusive education, Understanding Children with learning difficulties and Behavioral problems); Organising Teaching (Teaching as Planned activity, Phases of Teaching -pre-active, interactive and Post-active, Different methods of teaching - Lecture method, project method, Demonstration method, Heuristic Method ,Concept of TLM and its importance, Diagnostic and remedial teaching); Classroom Management (Role of Teacher and the students, Leadership quality, time and task Management); Concept of child-centred teaching; and Evaluation (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative and summative evaluation)
English Language Syllabus
|
Pedagogy of Language teaching
|
Methods
|
Grammar
|
Development of four skills -Listening, speaking, reading, writing
Elements of language
Learning and acquisition
Vocabulary development
Teaching-learning materials in English
Continuous and comprehensive assessment
|
Approaches
Methods
Techniques
Strategies
|
Parts of Speech
Jumbled Sentences
Verb/Tense
Article/Determiners
Synonym/Antonym
Preposition
Punctuation
Contracted form
Sentence correction
Connectors
Mathematics Syllabus
|
Numbers
|
Money
|
Geometry & Mensuration
|
Natural Numbers
Whole Numbers
Composite Numbers
Place Value system
Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication & Division
Factors & Multiples
HCF & LCM
Average
Fraction – Decimal, Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Percentage
|
Concept of Money
Conversion of Rupee to Paisa and Vice-a-versa
Solving Money problems
Profit & Loss
|
Different Shapes
Line segment
Ray
Angles
Triangles
Quadrilaterals
Circle
Length
Perimeter & Area
Weight
Time
Capacity & Volume
|
Data Handling
|
Date Interpretation – Pictograph, Bar Graph, Pie-Chart & Tabular
Environmental Studies Syllabus
Children Environment {Near and far) - Types of the environment - Natural and Social Environment
Natural environment - Plants and animals in surroundings, Ecosystem (pond and grassland), producer, primary, secondary and tertiary consumer
Social and manmade environment - Family, house, neighbourhood, social institutions, state, districts, gaon panchayat our neighbouring states – Northeastern
Festivals – National & International
Some social issues - Illiteracy, child labour, superstition, gender discrimination, Use of computer and internet as means of communication
Environment and Child's need – Air, Water, Soil, Food & Plants
Care and Protection of Environment - Flora, fauna, endangered and rare species, National Parks, wildlife sanctuary, Transport system, storage of Agricultural products, First aid as safety measure, health care and cleanliness, Disaster risk reduction, Preventive measures for different communicable diseases, Constitution of India, idea of preamble, directive principles, fundamental right and duties, Role of Assam is freedom movement. Pollution & its impact
Pedagogy - Concept, meaning and approach of environmental studies, Nature and scope of environmental studies, Objectives of teaching, Different approaches to teaching environmental studies
Assam TET Syllabus 2020 - Upper Primary Level – Classes VI-VIII
Child Development and Pedagogy
Child Development (For children 6-11 years) - Concept and Stages of Development
Factors influencing Child Development - Biological, heredity, Psychological and Environmental factors
Dimensions of Child Development - Physical, Cognitive, Emotional, Social and Moral; Development of language during early childhood and later childhood
Individual differences - Concept and areas of individual Differences; Intra and inter-individual differences in interest, habit, aptitude, intelligence, creativity and their assessment
Personality - Concept and types of Personality and factors influencing personality
Common Behavioural Problems of Children - Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Oppositional, Defiant Disorder, Conduct Disorder, Causes and Remedies.
Adjustment - Concept of Mental Health and Hygiene
Process of Learning - Meaning and Nature of Learning; Factors affecting Learning; Maturation and Readiness for learning; Motivation and Learning; Methods of Learning, Major Laws of Learning with their educational implications
Theories of Learning – Connectionism (Stimulus-Response Theory); Conditioning -- Classical and operant and Constructivism
Pedagogy - Knowledge of children from Diverse Context (Socio-cultural background, Children with special needs inclusive education, Understanding Children with learning difficulties and Behavioral problems); Organising Teaching (Teaching as Planned activity, Phases of Teaching -pre-active, interactive and Post-active, Different methods of teaching - Lecture method, project method, Demonstration method, Heuristic Method ,Concept of TLM and its importance, Diagnostic and remedial teaching); Classroom Management (Role of Teacher and the students, Leadership quality, time and task Management); Concept of child-centred teaching; and Evaluation (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation, Formative and summative evaluation)
Language I- Candidates need to select one language for section 2 of Paper-II exam. These languages are- Bengali, Assamese, Bodo, Hindi, Manipuri, Nepali, Hmar, Garo, and Karbi.
English Language Syllabus
|
Pedagogy of Language teaching
|
Methods
|
Grammar
|
Development of four skills -Listening, speaking, reading, writing
Elements of language
Learning and acquisition
Vocabulary development
Teaching-learning materials in English
Continuous and comprehensive assessment
|
Approaches
Methods
Techniques
Strategies
|
Parts of Speech
Jumbled Sentences
Verb/Tense
Article/Determiners
Synonym/Antonym
Preposition
Punctuation
Contracted form
Sentence correction
Connectors
Mathematics Syllabus
|
Number System
|
Algebra
|
Geometry & Mensuration
|
Natural Numbers
Whole Numbers
Composite Numbers
Place Value system
Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication & Division
Factors & Multiples
HCF & LCM
Average
Fraction – Decimal, Addition, Subtraction, Multiplication, Percentage
Square & Cube roots
|
Preliminary concept of Algebra
Algebraic expressions and their types
Operations on algebraic expressions
Factorization on algebraic expressions
Linear equations in one & two variables
Algebraic method of solutions of pair of Linear Equations
|
Different Shapes
Line segment
Ray
Angles
Triangles
Quadrilaterals
Circle
Length
Perimeter & Area
Weight
Time
Capacity & Volume
|
Data Handling
|
Date Interpretation – Pictograph, Bar Graph, Pie-Chart & Tabular
|
Arithmetic
|
Ration & Proportion, Simple & Compound Interest, Unitary Method, Discount, Profit & Loss
Science Syllabus
|
Physics
|
Chemistry
|
Biology
|
Kinematics
Motion in a straight line
Laws of Motion
Heat & Temperature
Light
Sound
Electricity
|
Metals & Non-Metals
Physical & Chemical change
Acids, Bases & Salts
Fibre & Fabric
Chemical Effects of electric current
Pollution
|
Living World
Cells
Transportation in animals & plants
Respiration
Plant World
Animal World
Social Science Syllabus
|
History
|
Geography
|
Economics
|
Evolution of human civilization
Ancient urban civilization – Indus valley, Harappan culture
Vedic age – Settlement of Aryans, Composition of Vedas
History of Assam – pre-history, Medieval Assam, political dynasties, Rise of British power, East India Company
|
Earth
Solar System
Domains of Earth- Lithosphere, continents, ocean, hydrosphere, atmosphere, biosphere
Landforms of Earth – Mountains, Plateau & Plains
Assam – geographical location, climate, natural vegetation, wildlife, biodiversity, industries & rivers
|
Basic Concepts – Production, utility, income, wealth, money, price
Market – Wholesale & Retail
Money – Concept of money, types of banks
Natural Resources
Human Resources
Planning & Budget
Financial Institution
National Income – GNP, NNP, GDP, Per-Capita Income
|
Political Science: Concept of government, State & Central Government, Local Government, Democracy, Constitution, Integration of ICT in teaching Social Science
Assam TET Passing/Cutoff marks or Minimum qualifying marks
Candidates need to qualify the minimum cut off marks to fetch the Assam TET Eligibility Certificate 2020. The cutoff marks are different for different categories such as SC/ST(Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH). Have a look at the cut off marks notified by the Department of Elementary Education, Assam:
|
Category
|
Total Marks
|
Cut off
(Qualifying Marks)
|
General
|
150
|
90 (60% of total marks)
|
SC/ST(Hills)/ST (Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD(PH)
|
150
|
83 (55% of total marks)
Assam TET Answer Key
Assam’s Department of Elementary Education releases the TET Answer Key within 10-15 days of the examination. Candidates are allowed to raise objections to answer keys if they find it wrong or faulty. Objections to the Assam TET Answer Key can be raised by paying a certain fee.
Assam TET Result & Certificate 2020
Assam Teachers Eligibility Test Result and Certificate are released by the DEE within 3 months of the exam. Candidates who secure the minimum cutoff marks are declared as Pass in the Assam TET examination. Qualified candidates are handed over with the Assam TET Eligibility Certificate. This certificate is valid for up to 7 years.
Assam TET Exam Centres: The DEE will conduct the Assam TET 2020 examination across 33 cities. These cities are:
|
Exam Centres
|
Baksa
|
Dima Hasao
|
Lakhimpur
|
Barpeta
|
Goalpara
|
Majuli
|
Bishwanath
|
Golaghat
|
Morigaon
|
Bongaigaon
|
Hailakandi
|
Nagaon
|
Cachar
|
Hojai
|
Nalbari
|
Charaideo
|
Jorhat
|
Sivasagar
|
Chirang
|
Kamrup(M)
|
Sonitpur
|
Darrang
|
Kamrup
|
South Salmara Mankachar
|
Dhemaji
|
Karbi-Anglong
|
Tinsukia
|
Dhubri
|
Karimganj
|
Udalguri
|
Dibrugarh
|
Kokrajhar
|
West Karbi Anglong