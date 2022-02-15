Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Download AEES Notification Here

Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Recruitment 2022: Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College, Mumbai, Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) is looking to recruit teachers as PRT/ Preparatory Teacher, TGT and PGT. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for an interview on 23 February 2022.
Important Dates
Interview cum Written Test Date - 23 February 2022
|
School/ Venue
|
Subject
|
Time
|
AECS-1, Mumbai 022-25580530
|
TGT (PET) Male & Female
|
10:00 am to 11:30 pm
|
TGT (ART)
|
10:00 am to 11:30 pm
|
PRT (MUSIC )
|
10:00 am to 11:30 pm
|
AECS-2, Mumbai 022-25580584/ 5509732
|
TGT (English)
|
9:00 am to10.30 pm
|
TGT (Social Studies)
|
11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|
PGT (Marathi)
|
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
|
PGT (English)
|
2:30pm to 4:00 pm
|
AECS-3, Mumbai 022-25580952/ 25580552
|
TGT (Comp. Sc.)
|
9:00 am to10:30 am
|
PGT (Computer Science)
|
11:30am to 1:00 pm
|
AECS-4, Mumbai 022- 25580619 25482878
|
Primary Teacher
|
9:00am to 10:30 am
|
Prep Teacher
|
9:00am to 10:30 am
|
TGT (Maths/Physics)
|
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
|
AECS-5, Mumbai 022-25582485/ 25588459
|
PGT (Economics)
|
9:00 am to 10:30am
|
PGT (Commerce)
|
9:00 am to 10:30 am
|
PGT (Biology)
|
11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|
TGT (Bio/Chem)
|
2:30 pm to 4:00pm
|
AECS-6, Mumbai 022-25511924 25561924
|
TGT (Hindi/SKT)
|
9.00 am – 10.30 am
|
TGT (Marathi)
|
9.00 am – 10.30 am
|
PGT (Hindi)
|
2:30 pm to 4:00 pm
|
AEJC, Mumbai 022- 25581866 25581789
|
PGT (Chemistry)
|
11:00 am to 12:30 pm
|
PGT (Maths)
|
11:30 am to 1:00 pm
|
PGT ( Physics )
|
11:30 am to 1:00 pm
|
TGT (Electrical)
|
11:30 am to 1:00 pm
Result Date - 24 February 2022
Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Vacancy Details
- Primary Teacher (PRT)
- TGT (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Social Science, Marathi, Electrical, Computer Science, Art, PET – Male & Female)
- TGT (English, Hindi, Marathi, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science)
Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Salary:
- PGT - Rs. 27,500/- per month (Consolidated) or Rs.220/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.
- TGT - Rs. 26,250/- per month (Consolidated) Rs.210/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.
- PRT/ Preparatory Teacher - Rs. 21,250/- per month (Consolidated) Rs.170/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.
Eligibility Criteria forAtomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Posts
Educational Qualifiication
- Primary Teacher - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) OR Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). English as a subject in Class XII. They should have studied Hindi as a subject in their course. The candidate should possess two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed./ Equivalent). CTET.
- TGT - Three years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and as well as in aggregate. OR Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects as well as in aggregate.
- PGT - Master’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) in the following subject Two years Integrated Post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the following subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of Post Graduate degree in the following subjects with atleast 50% marks in aggregate or its equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) from a recognized university and B.A.Ed. / B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institute.
Age Limit:
- PRT - 30 Years
- TGT - 35 years
- PGT - 40 years
Selection Process for Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Posts
The selection will be done through:
- Written test - The screening shall be made through the objective type of test (MCQs) for 50 marks in the respective subject/s for 1½ hour. Candidates scoring 50% or above and 45% or above (SC/ST/OBC/Divyang) will be considered for Skill test.
- Skill test – For the candidates short-listed on the basis of a written test.
How to Apply for Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?
Candidates can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time along with the application form.