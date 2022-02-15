Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT and PGT Posts, Download AEES Notification Here

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Apply Before 21 Feb!

Created On: Feb 15, 2022 12:22 IST
Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Recruitment 2022: Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College, Mumbai, Atomic Energy Education Society (AEES) is looking to recruit teachers as PRT/ Preparatory Teacher, TGT and PGT. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for an interview on 23 February 2022.

Important Dates

Interview cum Written Test Date - 23 February 2022

School/ Venue

Subject

Time

AECS-1, Mumbai 022-25580530

TGT (PET) Male & Female

10:00 am to 11:30 pm

TGT (ART)

10:00 am to 11:30 pm

PRT (MUSIC )

10:00 am to 11:30 pm

AECS-2, Mumbai 022-25580584/ 5509732

TGT (English)

9:00 am to10.30 pm

TGT (Social Studies)

11:00 am to 12:30 pm

PGT (Marathi)

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

PGT (English)

2:30pm to 4:00 pm

AECS-3, Mumbai 022-25580952/ 25580552

TGT (Comp. Sc.)

9:00 am to10:30 am

PGT (Computer Science)

11:30am to 1:00 pm

AECS-4, Mumbai 022- 25580619 25482878

Primary Teacher

9:00am to 10:30 am

Prep Teacher

9:00am to 10:30 am

TGT (Maths/Physics)

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

AECS-5, Mumbai 022-25582485/ 25588459

PGT (Economics)

9:00 am to 10:30am

PGT (Commerce)

9:00 am to 10:30 am

PGT (Biology)

11:00 am to 12:30 pm

TGT (Bio/Chem)

2:30 pm to 4:00pm

AECS-6, Mumbai 022-25511924 25561924

TGT (Hindi/SKT)

9.00 am – 10.30 am

TGT (Marathi)

9.00 am – 10.30 am

PGT (Hindi)

2:30 pm to 4:00 pm

AEJC, Mumbai 022- 25581866 25581789

PGT (Chemistry)

11:00 am to 12:30 pm

PGT (Maths)

11:30 am to 1:00 pm

PGT ( Physics )

11:30 am to 1:00 pm

TGT (Electrical)

11:30 am to 1:00 pm

Result Date - 24 February 2022

Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Vacancy Details

  • Primary Teacher (PRT)
  • TGT (Maths, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Social Science, Marathi, Electrical, Computer Science, Art, PET – Male & Female)
  • TGT (English, Hindi, Marathi, Mathematics, Biology, Economics, Commerce, Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science)

Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Salary:

  • PGT - Rs. 27,500/- per month (Consolidated) or Rs.220/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.
  • TGT - Rs. 26,250/- per month (Consolidated) Rs.210/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.
  • PRT/ Preparatory Teacher - Rs. 21,250/- per month (Consolidated) Rs.170/- per period restricted to maximum 05 periods a day.

Eligibility Criteria forAtomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Posts

Educational Qualifiication

  • Primary Teacher - Senior Secondary School Certificate with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) OR Intermediate or its equivalent with 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms). English as a subject in Class XII. They should have studied Hindi as a subject in their course. The candidate should possess two years Diploma in Education (D.Ed.) or Bachelor in Elementary Education (B.El.Ed./ Equivalent). CTET.
  • TGT - Three years Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and as well as in aggregate. OR Four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ Institution’s norms) in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects as well as in aggregate.
  • PGT - Master’s Degree from a recognised University with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) in the following subject Two years Integrated Post Graduate Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the following subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate or equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of Post Graduate degree in the following subjects with atleast 50% marks in aggregate or its equivalent CGPA (obtained by conversion to percentage in accordance with the method of conversion of corresponding University/ institution’s norms) from a recognized university and B.A.Ed. / B.Sc.Ed. from a recognized institute.

Age Limit:

  • PRT - 30 Years
  • TGT - 35 years
  • PGT - 40 years

Selection Process for Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Posts

The selection will be done through:

  1. Written test - The screening shall be made through the objective type of test (MCQs) for 50 marks in the respective subject/s for 1½ hour. Candidates scoring 50% or above and 45% or above (SC/ST/OBC/Divyang) will be considered for Skill test.
  2. Skill test – For the candidates short-listed on the basis of a written test.

How to Apply for Atomic Energy Central Schools & Junior College Teacher Recruitment 2022 ?

Candidates can appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time along with the application form.

