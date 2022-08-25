AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for PRT, TGT, PGT OST Exam @register.cbtexams.in

AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has published the notification for the Online Screening Test (OST) for recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT). Check Details Here

AWES Army Public School Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is conducting an Online Screening Test (OST) for recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) on 05 and 06 November 2022. The interested teacher can appear for the exam and for this they are required to apply online and submit their application on or before 05 October 2022. AWS Teacher Application Link is available on the official website awesindia.com or register.cbtexams.in.

Candidates who clear the OST would be eligible to apply for teaching posts at various Army Public Scholl. Respective schools shall announce the vacancies available in their schools through various means like Local Newspapers, the School Website, Notice board etc. Candidates would have to apply in response to these announcements/ advertisements.

Applicants can check more details on AWES APS OST 2022 such as important dates, application process, selection process and other in the article below.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of AWES OST Application 25 August 2022 Last Date of AWES OST Application 05 October 2022 AWES OST Date 05 and 06 November 2022 AWES OST Result Date 20 November 2022

Eligibility Criteria for Army Public School Teacher OST 2022

Educational Qualification:

PGT - The candidates should have a post-graduation degree and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both

TGT - The candidates should have a Graduation Degree and B.Ed with minimum 50% marks in both

PRT - The candidates should have a Graduation Degree and Two-year D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed. OR candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfilment of the condition of six-month PDPET/Bridge Course from an NCTE recognized institute as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course whichever is later with 50% marks in both.

Army Public School Teacher OST 2022 Age Limit:

Fresher - Below 40 years

Experienced - Below 57 years

Selection Procedure for Army Public School Teacher OST 2022

Selection will be done on the basis of:

Online Screening Test

Interview

Evaluation of Teaching Skills

Army Public School Teacher OST 2022 Exam Pattern

FOR PRT

FOR TGT

FOR PGT

Army Public School Teacher OST Admit Card 2022

The admit card will be uploaded on the official website 10 days before the exam. Candidates may download and print the same. The Admit Card should be produced for gaining entry to the Exam Centre. The cards will also have COVID-related Safety instructions. All candidates are expected to abide by the same. Candidates are advised to read the instructions appended to the Admit Card carefully.

Army Public School Teacher OST Interview 2022

Those who qualify in the exam will be called for an interview by a ‘Central Selection Board’ (CSB). These boards are ordered by the ‘Chairman Board of Administration’ at the six Command Head Quarters. Similarly, candidates who apply for the post of a teacher under ‘Fixed Term’ employment are interviewed by a Local Selection Board (LSB) which are ordered by the Local Military Authority.

Army Public School Teacher Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency 2022

For Language teachers, a written test comprising an Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with an evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Army Public School Teacher OST Result 2022

The result will be declared through online mode. The result will be available on the site for a period of 30 days from the day the Final Score Card with Percentile is uploaded. Once the results are removed from the portal, the Final Score Card with Percentile can be obtained on a special request and on payment of a specific administration charges of

Rs. 100/- .

Army Public School Teacher OST Score Card 2022

This score card will be available after 14 days from the date of the Online Screening Test. It can be downloaded from www.awesindia.com.

How to Apply for the Army Public School Teacher OST Recruitment 2022 ?

Go to the official website of APS - http://aps-csb.in and register by clicking on 'New User' For profile registration, you need to have a valid AADHAR CARD, MOBILE NUMBER and e-mail ID. You will receive an OTP on your Mobile number and e-mail ID forregistration. You can edit your Post/Other details any time before submitting, except Basic Details (FirstPage). While entering the required information in On-line form, you will be asked by system to attach the Photographs and signatures Proof of date of birth, Certificates of academic qualifications, The system will then ask you to pay the exam fee ON-LINE. Payment options are UPI/Debit/Credit Cards/ Net banking. A payment gateway has been integrated with the web-site for the purpose and candidates will be guided through the payment process. Once registration is completed, you will get a confirmation that registration is successful. You will also be informed through e-mail and SMS regarding the same.

You may seek assistance till the examination from the following HELPLINE numbers: +91 62680 30939, +91 62680 03264, +91 62631 78414, +91 62680 62129