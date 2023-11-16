AWES OST Admit Card 2023 OUT at awesindia.com: Download APS Hall Ticket Here

AWES Admit Card 2023: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) released the admit card for the Online Screening Test (OST) on ost.awes.cbtexamportal.in and awesindia.com. The exam will be conducted on 25 and 26 November 2023. Those who are appearing for the exam can take the print out of the AWES Admit Card much before the exam date.
AWES OST Admit Card Download Link
The direct link to download the call letter is given in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application number and password to download the admit card. The exam is a selection test for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).
|AWES ODT Admit Card Download
|Click Here
awesindia.com Admit Card Overview
|
Organization Name
|
Army Welfare Education Society (AWES)
|
Posts
|
TGT, PGT and PRT
|
AWES OST Exam Date
|
25th and 26th November 2023
|
Admit Card release date
|
16th November 2023
|
Article Category
|
Admit card
|
Official website
AWES Result 2023 Date
Once the candidate finishes up with the exam an automatic Absolute Result Exam Summary will be generated instantly. The candidate can note down the result immediately from the result displayed on the screen. The final score card will be released on 23 October 2023 contsining the scores obtained in each section as well as the overall aggregate raw score.