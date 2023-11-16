AWES OST Admit Card 2023 OUT at awesindia.com: Download APS Hall Ticket Here

AWES OST Admit Card 2023 has been released by the Army Welfare Education Society at awesindia.com: Check direct link to download the Army Public School Call Letter for PGT, TGT and PRT from this page.

AWES Admit Card 2023: The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) released the admit card for the Online Screening Test (OST) on ost.awes.cbtexamportal.in and awesindia.com. The exam will be conducted on 25 and 26 November 2023. Those who are appearing for the exam can take the print out of the AWES Admit Card much before the exam date.

AWES OST Admit Card Download Link

The direct link to download the call letter is given in this article below. The candidates are required to use their application number and password to download the admit card. The exam is a selection test for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT).

awesindia.com Admit Card Overview

Organization Name Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) Posts TGT, PGT and PRT AWES OST Exam Date 25th and 26th November 2023 Admit Card release date 16th November 2023 Article Category Admit card Official website www.awesindia.com

AWES Result 2023 Date

Once the candidate finishes up with the exam an automatic Absolute Result Exam Summary will be generated instantly. The candidate can note down the result immediately from the result displayed on the screen. The final score card will be released on 23 October 2023 contsining the scores obtained in each section as well as the overall aggregate raw score.