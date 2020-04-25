Banaras Hindu University BHU Recruitment 2020, Application Invited for Staff Nurse Posts

BHU Recruitment 2020: Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has invited applications for the recruitment to the posts of Staff Nurse under National Health Mission sponsored Operationalization of Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) in the Department of Pediatrics, IMS, BHU, Varanasi. Interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application on or before 10 May 2020.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of online applications: 10 May 2020 by 05:00 PM

Date and time of written examination: 14 May 2020 at 10:00 AM

Venue of written examination - New Lecture Theatre Complex, IMS, BHU

Date of skill test - 14 May 2020 at 02:00 PM

Venue of skill test - Ground Floor, NICU/SNCU, S.S. Hospital, BHU

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Staff Nurse Vacancy Details

Staff Nurses - 5 Posts

General- 4 Posts

OBC- 1 Post

Educational Qualification for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Staff Nurse Posts

The candidate should have Diploma in N,r?sing (GNMyB.Sc. Nursing and registered with State Nursing Council. Female candidates will be preffered.

Upper Age Limit:

45 Years

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Staff Nurse Official Notification and Application Form PDF Download Here Official Website Link Click Here

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Staff Nurse Selection Proces

Selection will be done through a written and skill based test

How to apply for Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Staff Nurse Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested candidates should fill the application form in the prescribed format and send the application along with relevant documents /c ertiifcates along with one copy of recent photograph through e-mail at sccnbcnupv@gmail.com. The applications should reach latest by 10 May 2020 by 5 PM.

Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur Recruitment 2019 for 37 Professor and Associate Professor Posts

Center for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Thiruvananthapuram Recruitment 2019 for 82 Project Engineer and Other Posts

National Institute of Ayurveda Recruitment 2019 for 25 Teaching & Non Teaching Posts