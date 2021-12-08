Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021 for SO Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

BOB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts such as Quality Assurance Lead, Quality Assurance Engineers, Developer,UI/UX Designer, Cloud Engineer, Application Architect, Enterprise Architect, Technology Architect, Infrastructure Architect and Integration Expert.
Candidates can apply online for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2021 from 08 to 28 December 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.
Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. They can details regarding BOB Recruitment through the PDF link below:
Important Dates
- Starting date for submission of application: 08 December 2021
- Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021
BOB SO Vacancy Details
- Quality Assurance Lead - 2 Posts
- Quality Assurance Engineers - 12 Posts
- Developer (Full Stack Java) - 12 Posts
- Developer (Mobile Application Development) - 12 Posts
- UI/UX Designer - 2 Posts
- Cloud Engineer - 2 Posts
- Application Architect - 2 Posts
- Enterprise Architect - 2 Posts
- Technology Architect - 2 Posts
- Infrastructure Architect - 2 Posts
- Integration Expert - 2 Posts
BOB SO Salary:
- JMG/S-I - R 36000 x 1490 (7) – 46430 x 1740 (2) – 49910 x 1990 (7) - 63840
- MMG/S-II - R 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMG/S-III - R 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
BOB SO Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Quality Assurance Lead - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 6 years of experience out of which at least 3 years’ experience in product/project management.
- Quality Assurance Engineers - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 03 years of experience in software testing for Scale II. Minimum 01 years of experience in software testing for Scale I
- Developer (Full Stack Java) - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.
- Developer (Mobile Application Development) - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.Minimum 03 years of experience in software development for Scale II.
- UI/UX Designer - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 06 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale III. Minimum 03 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale II.
- Cloud Engineer - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience as Application Architect.
- Application Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience as Application Architect.
- Enterprise Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms
- Technology Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms.
- Infrastructure Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in designing and building large IT infrastructure projects.
- Integration Expert - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in integration process of banking platforms.
Selection Process for BOB SO Posts
The selection process may comprise online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates
How to Apply for BOB SO Recruitment 2021 ?
Candidates can apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in from 08 December to 28 December 2021.
Application Fee:
- SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD) - Rs.100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges
- GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-