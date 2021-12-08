Bank of Baroda (BOB) Recruitment 2021 for SO Posts, Apply Online @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda (BOB) is hiring Specialist Officer Posts. Check Important Dates, Vacancy Details, Qualification, Selection Process and Other Details.

BOB Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has published a notification for recruitment of Specialist Officer Posts such as Quality Assurance Lead, Quality Assurance Engineers, Developer,UI/UX Designer, Cloud Engineer, Application Architect, Enterprise Architect, Technology Architect, Infrastructure Architect and Integration Expert.

Candidates can apply online for Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2021 from 08 to 28 December 2021 on its website i.e. bankofbaroda.in.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as on the date of eligibility. They can details regarding BOB Recruitment through the PDF link below:

Bank of Baroda Notification Download

Bank of Baroda SO Online Application

Important Dates

Starting date for submission of application: 08 December 2021

Last date for submission of application: 28 December 2021

BOB SO Vacancy Details

Quality Assurance Lead - 2 Posts

Quality Assurance Engineers - 12 Posts

Developer (Full Stack Java) - 12 Posts

Developer (Mobile Application Development) - 12 Posts

UI/UX Designer - 2 Posts

Cloud Engineer - 2 Posts

Application Architect - 2 Posts

Enterprise Architect - 2 Posts

Technology Architect - 2 Posts

Infrastructure Architect - 2 Posts

Integration Expert - 2 Posts

BOB SO Salary:

JMG/S-I - R 36000 x 1490 (7) – 46430 x 1740 (2) – 49910 x 1990 (7) - 63840

MMG/S-II - R 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMG/S-III - R 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

BOB SO Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Quality Assurance Lead - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology Minimum 6 years of experience out of which at least 3 years’ experience in product/project management.

Quality Assurance Engineers - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 03 years of experience in software testing for Scale II. Minimum 01 years of experience in software testing for Scale I

Developer (Full Stack Java) - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.

Developer (Mobile Application Development) - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 06 years of experience in software development for Scale III.Minimum 03 years of experience in software development for Scale II.

UI/UX Designer - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 06 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale III. Minimum 03 years of experience in UI/UX designer roles for Scale II.

Cloud Engineer - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience as Application Architect.

Application Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience as Application Architect.

Enterprise Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms

Technology Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology.Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in architecting, designing and managing banking platforms.

Infrastructure Architect - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in designing and building large IT infrastructure projects.

Integration Expert - B.E./ B.Tech. in Computer Science or Information Technology. Minimum 10 years of Technical and IT experience out of which at least 5 years’ experience in integration process of banking platforms.

For more details, check detailed notification link

Selection Process for BOB SO Posts

The selection process may comprise online test (for Regular positions in JMGS-I, MMGS-II & MMGS-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates

How to Apply for BOB SO Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates can apply Online through website www.bankofbaroda.co.in from 08 December to 28 December 2021.

Application Fee: