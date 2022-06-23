BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 for Work Assistant, Steno and Driver Posts @recruit.barc.gov.in

BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has published the notification for the post of Stenographer, Assistant and Driver Posts on recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from 01 to 31 July 2022.

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has published the notification for the post of Stenographer, Assistant and Driver Posts on recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from 01 to 31 July 2022.

BARC Notification

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 31 July 2022

BARC Vacancy Details

Total - 89 Posts

Work Assistant-A - 72

UR-20

SC-15

ST-12

OBC-15

EWS-3)

Driver - 11

UR-4

SC-2,

ST-2

ObC-2

EWS-1

Stenographer Grade-III - 6

UR-3

SC-1

OBC-1

ST-1

Eligibility Criteria for BARC Recruitment 2022 ?

Educational Qualification:

Work Assistant - 10th Passed

Steno - 10th Passed with minumum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in nglish Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.

Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license

Age Limit:

Work Assistant - 18 to 27 years

Steno -18 to 27 years

Driver - 18 to 27 years

BARC Salary:

Steno - Rs. 25,500/-

Driver - Rs. 19,000/-

Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-

What is BARC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process ?

Work Assistant

Level-1: Preliminary Test

Level-2 – Advanced Test

Stenographer Grade 3

Level 1: Objection Test

Level 2: Stenography Skill Test

Driver

Stage :1 - Objective Test

Stage : 2- Driving Test

How to Apply for BARC Recruitment 2022 ?

Facility for applying online will be available from 01 July 2022 to 31 July 2022, Please visit website: https://recruit.barc.gov.in for detailed information, online submission of application and procedure for payment of application fee.

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-