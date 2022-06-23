BARC NRB Recruitment 2022 for Work Assistant, Steno and Driver Posts @recruit.barc.gov.in

BARC Recruitment 2022 Notification: BARC (Bhabha Atomic Research Centre), Mumbai has published the notification for the post of Stenographer, Assistant and Driver Posts on recruit.barc.gov.in. Candidates can apply online from 01 to 31 July 2022.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 01 July 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 31 July 2022
BARC Vacancy Details
Total - 89 Posts
Work Assistant-A - 72
- UR-20
- SC-15
- ST-12
- OBC-15
- EWS-3)
Driver - 11
- UR-4
- SC-2,
- ST-2
- ObC-2
- EWS-1
Stenographer Grade-III - 6
- UR-3
- SC-1
- OBC-1
- ST-1
Eligibility Criteria for BARC Recruitment 2022 ?
Educational Qualification:
- Work Assistant - 10th Passed
- Steno - 10th Passed with minumum of 50% marks and minimum of 8 wpm in nglish Stenograph and typing speed of 30 wpm.
- Driver - 10th Passed and valid driving license
Age Limit:
- Work Assistant - 18 to 27 years
- Steno -18 to 27 years
- Driver - 18 to 27 years
BARC Salary:
- Steno - Rs. 25,500/-
- Driver - Rs. 19,000/-
- Work Assistant - Rs. 18,000/-
What is BARC Recruitment 2022 Selection Process ?
Work Assistant
Level-1: Preliminary Test
Level-2 – Advanced Test
Stenographer Grade 3
Level 1: Objection Test
Level 2: Stenography Skill Test
Driver
Stage :1 - Objective Test
Stage : 2- Driving Test
How to Apply for BARC Recruitment 2022 ?
Facility for applying online will be available from 01 July 2022 to 31 July 2022, Please visit website: https://recruit.barc.gov.in for detailed information, online submission of application and procedure for payment of application fee.
Application Fee:
Rs. 100/-