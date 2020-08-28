BARC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @barc.gov.in for MO and Technical Officer Posts, Online Application begins from 30 Aug

BARC Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical/Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 30 August to 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 30 August 2020
- Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2020
BARC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Medical/Scientific Officer D (Obstetrics & Gynecology) - 1 Post
Medical/Scientific Officer - D (Dental Surgeon-Pedodonita) - 1 Post
Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology) - 1 Post
Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) - 1 Post
Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical)- 1 Post
Technical Officer-C (Chemistry), Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation/Electronic Engineering - 3 Posts
BARC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Medical/Scientific Officer D (Obstetrics & Gynecology) - MD / M.S./ DNB equivalent in Gynecology from a recognized University.
- Medical/Scientific Officer - D (Dental Surgeon-Pedodonita) -M.D.S. (Pedodontia) from a recognised University.
- Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology) -M.D./ DNB or equivalent in Radio-diagnosis from a recognised University.
- Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) - MBBS with one-year institutional experience.
- Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical)-MBBS with one-year institutional experience.
- Technical Officer-C (Chemistry)- M.Sc in Chemistry with ≥ 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University.
- Technical Officer C Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation/Electronics Engineering - B. E. / B. Tech. in relevant discipline ≥ 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University.
Selection Procedure for Technical Officer and Medical/Scientific Officer Posts
Selection will be on the basis of performance in a personal interview.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
Application Fee - Rs. 500/-
