BARC Recruitment 2020 Notification out @barc.gov.in for MO and Technical Officer Posts, Online Application begins from 30 Aug

BARC Recruitment 2020: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Medical/Scientific Officer and Technical Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 30 August to 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 30 August 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 15 September 2020

BARC Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Medical/Scientific Officer D (Obstetrics & Gynecology) - 1 Post

Medical/Scientific Officer - D (Dental Surgeon-Pedodonita) - 1 Post

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology) - 1 Post

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) - 1 Post

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical)- 1 Post

Technical Officer-C (Chemistry), Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation/Electronic Engineering - 3 Posts

BARC Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Medical/Scientific Officer D (Obstetrics & Gynecology) - MD / M.S./ DNB equivalent in Gynecology from a recognized University.

Medical/Scientific Officer - D (Dental Surgeon-Pedodonita) -M.D.S. (Pedodontia) from a recognised University.

Medical/ Scientific Officer-D (Radiology) -M.D./ DNB or equivalent in Radio-diagnosis from a recognised University.

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (General Duty Medical Officer) - MBBS with one-year institutional experience.

Medical /Scientific Officer-C (Medical)-MBBS with one-year institutional experience.

Technical Officer-C (Chemistry)- M.Sc in Chemistry with ≥ 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University.

Technical Officer C Mechanical Engineering, Instrumentation/Electronics Engineering - B. E. / B. Tech. in relevant discipline ≥ 60% marks or equivalent CGPA from a recognized University.

Selection Procedure for Technical Officer and Medical/Scientific Officer Posts

Selection will be on the basis of performance in a personal interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 15 September 2020 at barc.gov.in. Candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee - Rs. 500/-

