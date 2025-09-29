Asia Cup Winners List 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BBMKU Result 2025 OUT at bbmku.ac.in, Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 29, 2025, 15:28 IST

BBMKU Result 2025 OUT: Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses on its official website- bbmku.ac.in. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the BBMKU Result.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BBMKU Result 2025
BBMKU Result 2025

BBMKU Result 2025: Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU) has recently declared the semester results for various courses like BEd, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA and other exams. Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Result 2025 has been released online on the official website- bbmku.ac.in. All the students who participated in exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BBMKU result 2025 pdf, the students need to enter their roll number.

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their BBMKU results on the official website of the University- bbmku.ac.in.

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Result 2025

Click here

Steps to Check BBMKU Results 2025

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG courses like BEd, MBBS, BA, BSc, BCom, BBA, BCA, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the BBMKU results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- bbmku.ac.in

Step 2: Select ‘Examination’ and click on ‘Result’ option available there.

Step 3: Fill all the required details and click on ‘Get Result’.

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save the PDF for future reference  

Direct Links to Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University Results 2025 for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

PG Semester III

Click here

LL.B Semester III

Click here

PG Semester III

Click here

LL.B Semester III

Click here

B.A. LL.B Semester III

Click here

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University: Highlights

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University (BBMKU), is located in Dhanbad, Jharkhand. It was established in the year 2017. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The university offers UG and PG courses in various departments like the department of management, education, mass communication, art & culture, law, foreign languages, life science, computer science, environmental science and disaster management.

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University: Highlights

University Name

Binod Bihari Mahto Koyalanchal University 

Established

2017

Location

Dhanbad, Jharkhand

BBMKU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News