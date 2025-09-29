School Assembly Headlines Today (30 September): NHRC Issues Notices to Punjab Officials, IMD Issues Red Alert in Saurashtra and Kutch and Other News in English

School Assembly Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This news reading offers a comprehensive global overview.
Reading or listening to the news is crucial for students, extending understanding beyond textbooks to current events, national progress, and challenges. Staying updated enhances general knowledge, fosters responsible citizenship, sharpens critical thinking, and broadens perspectives on future-relevant topics. Therefore, let's focus on today’s headlines.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
India, Bhutan to Establish Two Cross-Border Rail Links
NHRC Issues Notices to Punjab Officials Over Safety Concerns
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Visits Karur After Stampede, Death Toll Rises to 41
IMD Issues Red Alert for Heavy Rain in Saurashtra and Kutch Today
World Heart Day 2025 Observed Today to Raise Awareness About Cardiovascular Health
Electronics Manufacturing to Become Major Employment Sector in Bharat: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Seven New Trains, Including Three Amrit Bharat Express, To Boost Rail Connectivity in Bihar
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Calls for Real-Time Preparedness Against Security Challenges
India’s Milk Production Rises Over 63% in Last Decade, Reaches 239 Million Tonnes
Over 9 Lakh Health Camps Organised Nationwide Under Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar: Union Health Minister
International News Headlines for School Assembly
Sri Lanka Hosts First-Ever AI Expo and Conference, Paving Path for Digital Future
Denmark Bans Civilian Drone Flights Ahead of EU Summit in Copenhagen
Rift Valley Fever Outbreak in Senegal’s Saint-Louis Region Claims Seven Lives
High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Calls Modi’s Appreciation on Translating Bhupen Hazarika’s song is a Proud Moment
Moldova’s Pro-EU Ruling Party PAS Wins Parliamentary Elections
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
BCCI Condemns Controversial Trophy Incident at Asia Cup 2025 Final
ISSF Junior WC: India’s Anushka Thokur Wins Gold in 50-meter rifle 3-positions event
India Wins Asia Cup, President Murmu Hails the Team; PM Modi Says Operation Sindoor on the Game Field
Anushka Thokur Clinches Second Gold at ISSF Junior World Cup
Asia Cup Final: India Opts to Bowl Against Pakistan in Historic Clash
BCCI Names Mithun Manhas as Its 37th President
ISSF Junior World Cup: India wins 1-2 finish in 10m air pistol mixed team
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
GST Council Approves Rate Cuts, Brings Daily Essentials Under Zero Tax Slab
PM Modi Shares Article on Transformative Impact of GST Simplification and Citizen-Centric Infrastructure
US stocks ended higher after mostly in-line US inflation data
RBI sets central govt’s Ways, Means Advances limit at Rs 50,000 cr for 2nd half of FY26
Department of Posts revises Inland Speed Post (Document) Tariff, introduces new features
Rupee Depreciates 5 Paise to Close at 88.71 Against US Dollar
Thought of the Day
"The library is full of facts, but the classroom is where you build your wisdom."
Meaning: This thought takes John Locke's idea and applies it directly to the school experience. It reminds students that books and the internet (the "library of facts") only provide the raw material—the data and information. True learning happens in the "classroom," which represents the active work of discussion, questioning, analyzing, and applying that information. This thought encourages every student to be an active learner; to think critically about the material, challenge assumptions, and connect the dots so that the knowledge truly becomes their own. It emphasizes that thinking is the skill that turns information into wisdom.
