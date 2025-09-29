RPSC Assistant Professor Salary 2025 & Job Profile: In Hand Pay Scale, Structure, Perks and Allowances

RPSC Assistant Professor Salary 2025: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) aims to fill 574 vacancies for the Assistant Professor post in 30 subjects for the College Education Department. It is an excellent career opportunity for candidates seeking competitive pay and job security. The starting basic pay for the Assistant Professor post will be Rs 15600 per month under pay level 10. Beyond this, they will also be eligible for a variety of perks and allowances based on the latest norms. Interested candidates should also be well aware of all the duties associated with the role. Continue reading to learn more about the RPSC Assistant Professor salary and job profile here. RPSC Assistant Professor Salary 2025 The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced salary details for the Assistant Professor post in the official notification. It attracts thousands of applicants due to the lucrative pay scale and long-term benefits. Candidates will be appointed for the post based on their performance in the written exam and interview. As per the rules of the State Government, the appointed candidates will receive a fixed monthly salary during the probation period. As an Assistant Professor in RPSC, they are mainly responsible for teaching students and contributing to academic and institutional development.

Apply Here for RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2025 RPSC Assistant Professor Salary Structure The RPSC Assistant Professor salary structure is payable as per the 7th pay commission guidelines. Employees will receive a salary within the pay scale of INR 15600-INR 39100 under pay level 10. They will also be entitled to an academic grade pay of Rs 6000. Here is the breakdown of the RPSC Assistant Professor salary structure detailed below. Particular Details Pay Scale INR 15600-INR 39100 Pay Level Level 10 AGP Rs 6000 Minimum Basic Pay INR 15600 Maximum Basic Pay INR 39100 Allowances As per guidelines Monthly Salary Rs 57,000 to Rs 67000 per month (Approx) RPSC Assistant Professor Salary in Hand The RPSC Assistant Professor in-hand salary is considered quite rewarding and is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission norms. It is calculated after excluding deductions like taxes, PF, and other components. The newly appointed will initially receive INR 15600 per month with an academic grade pay of Rs 6000 per month. Based on their year of experience, their basic pay will increase up to Rs 39100 per month over time. The actual RPSC Assistant Professor salary in hand will be approximately between Rs 57,000 and Rs 67000 per month.

RPSC Assistant Professor Salary: Perks & Allowances In addition to the basic pay, the appointed candidates will be eligible for various perks, allowances, and benefits based on the guidelines of the State Government. It results in increased monthly salary and improved financial conditions. The perks and allowances included in the RPSC Assistant Professor salary are as follows: Dearness Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Medical Allowances

Travel Allowances

Other Relevant Allowances RPSC Assistant Professor Job Profile The Assistant Professor is a reputed and rewarding position in the RPSC. The role involves teaching, research, and administrative duties. The appointed candidates are required to contribute to quality education and the students’ development. Check below the RPSC Assistant Professor job profile: